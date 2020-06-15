AT&T Wireless service 5G

AT&T has just expanded 5G network coverage to more than 100 markets

by Cosmin Vasile
Jun 15, 2020, 10:18 PM
It's hard to believe but AT&T has just announced that it rolled out low-band 5G to no less than 137 new markets in the United States just this week. That means that more than 160 million people now have access to AT&T's 5G services if they have a compatible smartphone and the required plan.

The latest 5G markets to have AT&T 5G network coverage this week include cities from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin,

The actual list is much longer and contains the names of the cities in each state that's now covered by AT&T's 5G network, so make sure to check it out via the carrier's website.

With the addition of the 137 new markets this week, AT&T's low-band 5G is now available in 327 markets across the United States. As far as the much-faster 5G+ network goes, AT&T currently covers parts of 35 cities in the country.

