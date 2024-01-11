Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

AT&T customers will feel very unloved on Valentine's Day

AT&T Wireless service
AT&T customers will feel very unloved on Valentine's Day
One of the wonders of modern tech is that people suddenly dread doing things that were part and parcel of everyday life just a few years ago. Apparently, a good many people hate talking on the phone now and even big corporations like AT&T are not immune from the phobia. The carrier really wants people to stop calling it to make payments and has come up with a way to dissuade you from ringing it.

Per The Mobile Report, AT&T is sending messages to its prepaid customers to inform them that from February 14 onwards, if they make payments over the phone, they will be charged a $5 convenience fee. 


The fee will be applicable whether you talk to a customer service representative or use the automated phone system for making a payment. AT&T already charges postpaid customers the same fee for talking to representatives for making a payment. 

AT&T seems to have forgotten that many among us, especially senior citizens, didn't grow up with smartphones and the internet, and they are either not comfortable using other methods for making payments or are simply not knowledgeable enough.

Also, sometimes things just act up, necessitating a phone call, so the payment doesn't feel justified and sounds more like a penalty. It's also hard to understand why the company would want you to pay the fee when you interact with an automated system.

Keep in mind that you can still call the company for other stuff, it just doesn't want you to call it for handling your payments. 

If you don't want to be charged an extra $5 when making payments, you should consider making payments online, visiting an AT&T store, enabling AutoPay, or mailing in your payment.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price
Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price

Latest News

Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless