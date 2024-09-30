Subscribe to access exclusive content
AT&T criticizes T-Mobile for relying on untested technology for a critical service

T-Mobile entered the public safety space earlier this month with the launch of T-Priority, a service for first responders that will use a 5G network slice. AT&T, which built America's first dedicated network FirstNet for emergency responders has condemned  T-Mobile for making some misleading claims about T-Priority.

According to an internal document seen by The Mobile Report, AT&T has criticised T-Mobile for falsely claiming to be the first to offer a network slice for first responders. Network slicing allows networks to be segmented for different use cases, allowing operators to allocate portions for specific needs.



FirstNet was launched in 2017 after Congress highlighted the need for a public safety network to ensure a strong connection during times of crisis so that emergency workers won't have to rely on the same congested network as everyone else. It was funded by Congress and has a dedicated lane of traffic, Band 14, with always-on priority on the network for its users.

At first, FirstNet was available only through AT&T's 4G connections, but the FirstNet core was upgraded in 2021 to support 5G operations.

T-Mobile claims that T-Priority is the "most advanced connectivity solution in the world" and has been built on the carrier's 5G Standalone Core to deliver low latency and fast 5G speeds. The company said that first responders would get the highest priority across all 5G bands for data-intensive communications tools.

T-Mobile also took a dig at FirstNet by stating that while a dedicated network can create an emergency lane, it can get slow when crowded with emergency workers, especially if it's built on a 4G LTE infrastructure.

AT&T strikes back



The carrier says that, unlike T-Priority, FirstNet is not a commercial offering. It's a dedicated platform built purposefully for public safety and provides first responders with a secure network core, dedicated spectrum, and always-on priority and preemption, meaning network resources cannot be taken away from public safety devices.

AT&T says that while it plans to deploy 5G slicing capabilities one day, right now, it's an untested technology, and must not be relied upon during life-and-death situations. Instead, it should only be used for a subset of operations, such as enhancing video streaming during a mission.

While AT&T is technically right in this instance, a full 5G upgrade to FirstNet was approved by the FirstNet Authority Board in June, and the company's CEO Chris Sambar extolled the benefits of network slicing, so ultimately, it's headed in the same direction as T-Mobile.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.

