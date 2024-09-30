AT&T criticizes T-Mobile for relying on untested technology for a critical service

T-Mobile

FirstNet was launched in 2017 after Congress highlighted the need for a public safety network to ensure a strong connection during times of crisis so that emergency workers won't have to rely on the same congested network as everyone else. It was funded by Congress and has a dedicated lane of traffic, Band 14, with always-on priority on the network for its users.At first, FirstNet was available only through AT&T's 4G connections, but the FirstNet core was upgraded in 2021 to support 5G operations.claims that T-Priority is the "most advanced connectivity solution in the world" and has been built on the carrier's 5G Standalone Core to deliver low latency and fast 5G speeds. The company said that first responders would get the highest priority across all 5G bands for data-intensive communications tools.also took a dig at FirstNet by stating that while a dedicated network can create an emergency lane, it can get slow when crowded with emergency workers, especially if it's built on a 4G LTE infrastructure.The carrier says that, unlike T-Priority, FirstNet is not a commercial offering. It's a dedicated platform built purposefully for public safety and provides first responders with a secure network core, dedicated spectrum, and always-on priority and preemption, meaning network resources cannot be taken away from public safety devices.AT&T says that while it plans to deploy 5G slicing capabilities one day, right now, it's an untested technology, and must not be relied upon during life-and-death situations. Instead, it should only be used for a subset of operations, such as enhancing video streaming during a mission.While AT&T is technically right in this instance, a full 5G upgrade to FirstNet was approved by the FirstNet Authority Board in June, and the company's CEO Chris Sambar extolled the benefits of network slicing, so ultimately, it's headed in the same direction as