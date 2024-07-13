Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 now and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings, free storage upgrades, and major Samsung credit!
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed

By
1comment
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
AT&T and T-Mobile customers can band together to hate on the same man as hacker identity is revealed
The man responsible for stealing data on T-Mobile customers in 2021 might also be responsible for the recently disclosed AT&T data breach.

AT&T revealed yesterday that the phone data on nearly all its customers was downloaded by a hacker in 2022. The company said that call and text message metadata was stolen from third-party cloud system Snowflake which held its records.

OUR BARGAIN DEAL OF THE DAY:

The 256GB Pixel 7 Pro in Snow is 56% cheaper and a dream come true at Amazon!
$556 off (56%)
Buy at Amazon


The intrusion exposed phone records of over 100 million customers but it did not include customer names, the contents of calls or texts, or sensitive data such as Social Security numbers. 

This doesn't make the incident any less concerning as it's not hard to trace back phone numbers to individuals and reveal connections between people that are supposed to remain private. A subset of the record could even be used to determine an individual's location.

John Binns, the American hacker who admitted to breaking into T-Mobile's servers in 2021 is being linked with the AT&T breach by authorities. Binns, 24, was apprehended in Turkey earlier this year.

While Binns may not be solely responsible for the AT&T attack, he is believed to be among those who plotted to steal logs related to phone calls and text messages sent and received by customers in 2022.

It's being reported that at least one person has already been arrested by law enforcement officials and that person is allegedly Binns, who is already in detention in Turkey.

Authorities are still investigating the identities of other people who helped Binns get into AT&T's system.

When Binns confessed to breaching T-Mobile's servers, he said he wanted to create awareness about the carrier's awful security. That was supposedly not his only motive, as he allegedly also sold customer information on dark web forums, which are frequented by cybercriminals.

According to AT&T, there's no evidence that data on its customers was shared publicly.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced

Latest News

Google Messages may get Snapchat-like 3D effects soon
Google Messages may get Snapchat-like 3D effects soon
The best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases you can get
The best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases you can get
Android 15 may be adding an intensity slider for color blindness accessibility mode
Android 15 may be adding an intensity slider for color blindness accessibility mode
Total Wireless ditches Verizon branding to market free 5G phones and plan price guarantees
Total Wireless ditches Verizon branding to market free 5G phones and plan price guarantees
Top Apple analyst predicts major iPhone 16 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 18 Pro, and iPhone 19 camera upgrades
Top Apple analyst predicts major iPhone 16 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 18 Pro, and iPhone 19 camera upgrades
The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless