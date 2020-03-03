Google pulls March security update for AT&T Pixel 4 units
9to5google noticed that all March security patch builds for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are listed on Google's website except for the one specifically made for AT&T units. However, Google did release a security update for AT&T Pixel 4 devices yesterday, but since it's not listed on the website, we can assume it's been put on hold.
Google hasn't offered any explanation for the issue, but some AT&T Pixel 4 owners report on Reddit the update broke their Google Pay app. The fault, in this case, lies with Google, not with AT&T, as the Mountain View company hasn't properly certified the build.
If you received the March security patch on your AT&T Pixel 4, you'll probably be met with the following error message: “Your phone doesn't meet software standards.” If that's the case, then you won't be able to use Google Pay until the update is fixed.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):