AT&T Android Software updates Google

Google pulls March security update for AT&T Pixel 4 units

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 03, 2020, 4:45 PM
Google pulls March security update for AT&amp;T Pixel 4 units
There was something very wrong with Google's recently released March security update that made the search giant put the rollout on hold. Fortunately, not all Pixel phones are affected by the issues introduced by this month's security update.

The folks at 9to5google noticed that all March security patch builds for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are listed on Google's website except for the one specifically made for AT&T units. However, Google did release a security update for AT&T Pixel 4 devices yesterday, but since it's not listed on the website, we can assume it's been put on hold.

Google hasn't offered any explanation for the issue, but some AT&T Pixel 4 owners report on Reddit the update broke their Google Pay app. The fault, in this case, lies with Google, not with AT&T, as the Mountain View company hasn't properly certified the build.

If you received the March security patch on your AT&T Pixel 4, you'll probably be met with the following error message: “Your phone doesn't meet software standards.” If that's the case, then you won't be able to use Google Pay until the update is fixed.
$589.99 Pixel 4 on Amazon
$609.99 Google Pixel 4 on eBay

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Google's Pixel 4a may have just leaked in real-life pics for the first time
Google's Pixel 4a may have just leaked in real-life pics for the first time
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
How to use the smart Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra notification light
How to use the smart Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra notification light

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless