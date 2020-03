Google pulls March security update for AT&T Pixel 4 units

There was something very wrong with Google's recently released March security update that made the search giant put the rollout on hold. Fortunately, not all Pixel phones are affected by the issues introduced by this month's security update.The folks at 9to5google noticed that all March security patch builds for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are listed on Google's website except for the one specifically made for AT&T units. However, Google did release a security update for AT&T Pixel 4 devices yesterday, but since it's not listed on the website, we can assume it's been put on hold.Google hasn't offered any explanation for the issue, but some AT&T Pixel 4 owners report on Reddit the update broke their Google Pay app. The fault, in this case, lies with Google, not with AT&T, as the Mountain View company hasn't properly certified the build.If you received the March security patch on your AT&T Pixel 4, you'll probably be met with the following error message: “Your phone doesn't meet software standards.” If that's the case, then you won't be able to use Google Pay until the update is fixed.