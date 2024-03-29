Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

AI reportedly coming to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses

By
Software updates
Meta AI smart glasses
In the past couple of months, Meta has been amping up its AI efforts, matching the trends of 2023 and 2024. Now, a report from the New York Times (via Android Headlines) claims that Meta will bring AI to its Ray-Ban smart glasses.

The smart glasses in question come from a partnership between Meta and Ray-Ban. The device is equipped with a microphone and camera, and while it's gorgeous as a fashion statement, it can also take photos, record videos, and even play music.

And with AI claiming its place in almost any tech category nowadays, it's just about time that it is available on smart glasses. With AI on the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, you'll be able to use the camera to identify objects and animals.

On top of that, you'll also be able to use AI for speech translation. Reportedly, the functionality currently supports English, Italian, French, German, and Spanish. The AI in the glasses will be accessible by you just saying "Hey Meta".

For now, the AI functionality is in its testing period, but reportedly Meta will be distributing the features next month. Although the feature set is currently quite limited, there's always space for growth of the feature and the concept.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Iskra Petrova

