A special Pokémon edition of the Galaxy Buds 2 launches in Korea
Samsung, I choose you! It surely seems like someone over at Samsung has a strong affinity for Pokémon. After the Galaxy Z Flip 3 received its own reimagining by drawing inspiration from the hugely successful franchise, the Galaxy Buds 2 are now also receiving a similar treatment, according to Sammobile.
In the box, users are going to get the standard Galaxy Buds 2, a Poké ball case for the headphones (that can also store the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro) and a number of limited-edition stickers with famous Pokémon, like Mew and Pikachu.
At this point, this is somewhat disappointing. Samsung seems to have really taken a liking to these types of themed limited releases, and a certain degree of ambition would be welcome. Fundamentally, users could always get themed merchandise themselves.
At any rate, this Galaxy Buds 2 bundle features a particularly unique case that is bound to catch users’ attention. Here’s to hoping it gets an international release.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pokémon bundle was listed on Samsung’s Korean website on May 20th, at the price of 134,000 KRW (or about 106 USD), and has since been sold out. For the time being, the special edition item was only made available in South Korea, but a global release has not been explicitly ruled out.
