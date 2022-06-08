A special Black Yak edition of the Galaxy Watch 4 set to launch
The Galaxy Watch 4 has become Samsung’s poster child when it comes to special editions. Since its release back in August 2022, Samsung has launched a number of limited edition versions of its wearable, inspired by collaborations with Thom Browne, Bespoke, PXG Golf, Maison Kitsuné and Wooyoungmi.
This time around, Samsung is partnering with Black Yak, a Korean leader in mountaineering gear and apparel. This information was originally reported by Sammobile.
The limited-edition smartwatch will be available for purchase starting on 15th June. The 40mm version will cost about 220 USD (KRW 279,000). The bigger 44mm one will come with a price tag of around 245 USD (KRW 309,000).
Those that do end up purchasing the Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition will receive a number of items alongside the smartwatch itself. The bundle comes with a Black Yak exclusive strap, a Black Yak pouch and a Black Yak 40% product discount coupon. The smartwatch will come equipped with a special Black Yak watch face to reflect its connection with the Green Yak Campaign of the brand.
It is currently unclear how many units of the Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition are going to be sold. Nevertheless, given the past experience with most special edition Samsung products, the bundle will likely sell out in a matter of hours.
As is the case with most Samsung collaboration, the Korean tech giant is promising further joint ventures with Black Yak in the foreseeable future.
The Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition will be part of the brand’s eco-friendly campaign which promotes activities such as recycling and plogging (a way of combining jogging with picking up litter).
The prices are more or less in line with those of the standard models. Naturally, as is the case with all Samsung special edition items, the device will be available exclusively in South Korea.
