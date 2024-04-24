Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

A powerful chip from Samsung could be put in the new Nintendo Switch 2
While we're patiently waiting to see if Google and Nintendo could actually collaborate a produce a VR headset, Samsung gets to power the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

That's only natural, given that Samsung's components are integrated into so many devices. Gaming consoles that demand high-performance memory chips can benefit greatly from getting a boost from Samsung's top-tier memory chips.

Recent reports indicate that Nintendo is developing a new iteration of its popular handheld console, the Nintendo Switch 2, which is slated to utilize a Samsung memory chip for enhanced performance compared to its predecessor.

According to sources, the Nintendo Switch 2 is anticipated to leverage Samsung's 5th-generation V-NAND memory, offering significant improvements with speeds reaching up to 1.4 GB/s. This upgrade promises faster read speeds, a natural expectation for console advancements.

Despite utilizing older Samsung technology, given the company's ongoing development of 9th and 10th-generation V-NAND chips, the impact on performance will be noticeable enough to entice gamers to upgrade.

Details beyond the memory chip remain sparse regarding Nintendo's latest console. However, speculation suggests that the Nintendo Switch 2 may feature a Samsung OLED display.

At the very end of 2023, Nintendo was said to be in discussions with Samsung to incorporate the latter's OLED panels into the next-generation Nintendo Switch. Initially, Nintendo explored the possibility of using OLED panels from the competition, namely: BOE; however, they ultimately opted for Samsung's OLED panels.

This decision came in the wake of a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Samsung Display against BOE and its seven subsidiaries in Texas, USA, in June 2023. The lawsuit alleges that BOE unlawfully appropriated Samsung Display's intellectual property, replicated its technologies, and engaged in the unauthorized sale of OLED panels.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

