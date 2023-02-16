Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

A patent showcases future Samsung smartwatch... with built-in projector

Samsung
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A patent showcases future Samsung smartwatch... with built-in projector
One of the main limitations of modern-day wearables is the fact that they simply cannot function properly without the smartphone they have been paired with. This is largely (pun intended) because of the smaller screen real estate, which in turn prevents smartwatches from properly executing a wide range of tasks efficiently.

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at up to $1180 off with extra credit!

With the extra credit from the exclusive offer here on top of the $100 Samsung preorder bonus and a free storage bump, the 512GB S23 Ultra can be yours for as little as $200 with a trade-in! Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung!
$1180 off (86%) Trade-in Gift
$199 99
$1379 99
Pre-order at Samsung

With our Galaxy S23 Plus preorder discount the 512GB tier is priced at $0 and up!

Samsung offers a free Galaxy S23+ 256-to-512GB storage upgrade and the exclusive offer below stacks additional credit on top of the instant $150 preorder credit to arrive at up to $1120 savings with a trade-in!
$1120 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Grab the Galaxy S23 for the low price of free with additional preorder bonus and free storage bump!

Go with Verizon or AT&T right off the bat and you can pay nothing for a vanilla S23 with 256GB storage (with an eligible trade-in). Or pick an unlocked model and cough up $99.99 after trade-in credits. On top of everything, pre-orders get up to $150 instant credit towards Samsung Care+ or accessories.
$860 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$859 99
Pre-order at Samsung


We have seen companies pushing the size limits of wearables in the past couple of years with devices like the Apple Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (which are some of the best smartwatches in 2023), but there is only so much one can fit on their hand. Unless, you add a projector to the equation, that is. It seem Samsung could do just that in the future,

A new patent by the Korean tech giant showcases an interesting workaround for the aforementioned conundrum. According to the source, future Samsung wearables could feature a built-in projector that could enable the device to display more information on the hand of the user when necessary. This patent was first spotted and covered by GSMArena in a dedicated article.

Essentially, this would enable wearables to retain a more reasonable size footprint, with the added option of projecting an image on a person’s hand when more screen real estate is required. Theoretically, users could be able to interact with the projected image, which would allow it to double as an input method as well.

The possible applications of this feature are seemingly endless. Nevertheless, at least two things should be kept in mind. Firstly, the vast majority of patents filed by big tech giants never materialize. So the odds of a Samsung smartwatch with a built-in projector launching in the near future are not necessarily very high.

Secondly, Samsung already tried putting a projector in a mobile device once in the past. It goes without saying that the Samsung Galaxy Beam did not revolutionize the smartphone industry. Thus, even if we see a Galaxy Watch Beam, there is no guarantee that it will be anything more than an interesting gimmick.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure

Popular stories

Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
One of the best Garmin smartwatches ever is on sale at a new all-time low price
One of the best Garmin smartwatches ever is on sale at a new all-time low price
T-Mobile brings back its stellar Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals (with no trade-in)
T-Mobile brings back its stellar Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals (with no trade-in)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless