6 things you can get for $3,500 instead of the Apple Vision Pro





Things you can buy instead of the Vision Pro:



• At least 5 other VR headsets

• Vespera – an observation station

• The world’s cheapest pickup truck

• A high-tech electric bike

• A backpacking trip across Europe

• NFL season ticket





Virtual reality is fascinating, and while it’s exciting to own a VR set, you don’t have to spend all your money on one device, as there are many options available and the technology is rapidly advancing. Some of the best VR headsets right now, are the Meta Quest 2, Valve Index, HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, HP Reverb G2, and Sony PlayStation VR 2. The combined cost of these headsets is approximately $3,150 depending on any ongoing offers. This means that for less than the price of Vision Pro, you can actually purchase 5 different headsets and make a small virtual party at home. And still save some cash!





Speaking of exploring new worlds, this alternative not only lets you observe the unknown but also makes you go outside and enjoy nature. For $2,499, you can get the Vespera observation station by Vaonis and look at, photograph, and share the billions of stars above us. You will still have $1,000 just lying around, waiting to be spent, so why not go on a trip with a tent under the sky, a barbeque, some friends or family and just enjoy it? I think watching the Orion Nebula from a place without any light pollution could be a pretty amazing thing to do, don’t you?





And if you wonder how to get to such a place without a pickup truck, there is an option to buy one for just $2,000. And, yes, there isn’t a missing zero in this price. The world’s cheapest pickup truck may not be the one you need in critical situations, or on a long road, for that matter, but it is still an option if you have dreamed of owning a pickup truck, and honestly, who hasn’t? And it’s not just inexpensive, but you will get to become an auto engineer for a day because you have to build it yourself, or at least some of its features. For $2,000, this pickup truck even has electric windows, a reverse camera, a touch screen, and air conditioning, and to be honest, what’s not to like? Of course, don’t mind the quality here.





If you want to buy a new vehicle but don’t trust the one above, it is perfectly fine. Maybe you prefer to purchase one which is more trustworthy, such as a brand-new E-bike. E-bikes are quite popular, and for $3,449, you could purchase one that would not only take you effortlessly from place to place but also turn you into a modern-day urban cowboy.

The Cowboy 4 is an electric bike that can cover a distance of up to 50 miles on a single charge, and unlike most E-bikes on the market, it is quite light and has a stunning design. If you live in a place like San Francisco, an E-bike might be worth it.



A backpacking trip across Europe



Ok, if none of the above feels like your type of thing, maybe you could enjoy a backpacking trip across Europe? It might sound a bit challenging given the budget, but $3,500 can take you a long way. Of course, you would have to miss out on some activities like eating three times a day, going out to clubs, visiting all the museums in every country or buying presents for everyone back home, but it would still be worth it. Just imagine the stories you will tell over dinner with friends or family!

NFL season ticket



And of course, if you don’t feel like traveling thousands of miles away, there is an option for staying closer to home. For all sports enthusiasts, an NFL season ticket could be the ideal choice to spend that “extra” money. For the price of one Vision Pro, you could choose to purchase two season tickets in premium seats. This way, not only will you watch your favorite team from a bit closer, but you will have the extra seat for when your loved one wants to come, a friend in need missed the last ticket, or a place to just put down your beer and snacks, and enjoy the game.



