6 things you can get for $3,500 instead of the Apple Vision Pro
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The newly announced Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in 2024, and its price is also already known. If you want to own this one-of-a-kind “spatial computer,” you need to dig deep into your pocket and spend the amount of $3,500. Ouch!
There is no doubt that this innovative device will be able to provide an incredible virtual experience, and it is perfectly fine if you want to have it, but it still doesn’t hurt to explore other options to spend your $3,500 on if you decide to skip the Vision Pro for now – or ever.
• At least 5 other VR headsets
• Vespera – an observation station
• The world’s cheapest pickup truck
• A high-tech electric bike
• A backpacking trip across Europe
• NFL season ticket
Things you can buy instead of the Vision Pro:
At least 5 other VR headsets
Virtual reality is fascinating, and while it’s exciting to own a VR set, you don’t have to spend all your money on one device, as there are many options available and the technology is rapidly advancing. Some of the best VR headsets right now, are the Meta Quest 2, Valve Index, HTC Vive Cosmos Elite, HP Reverb G2, and Sony PlayStation VR 2. The combined cost of these headsets is approximately $3,150 depending on any ongoing offers. This means that for less than the price of Vision Pro, you can actually purchase 5 different headsets and make a small virtual party at home. And still save some cash!
Vespera– an observation station
Image Credit–Vaonis
Speaking of exploring new worlds, this alternative not only lets you observe the unknown but also makes you go outside and enjoy nature. For $2,499, you can get the Vespera observation station by Vaonis and look at, photograph, and share the billions of stars above us. You will still have $1,000 just lying around, waiting to be spent, so why not go on a trip with a tent under the sky, a barbeque, some friends or family and just enjoy it? I think watching the Orion Nebula from a place without any light pollution could be a pretty amazing thing to do, don’t you?
The world’s cheapest pickup truck
Image Credit–Supercar Blondie
And if you wonder how to get to such a place without a pickup truck, there is an option to buy one for just $2,000. And, yes, there isn’t a missing zero in this price. The world’s cheapest pickup truck may not be the one you need in critical situations, or on a long road, for that matter, but it is still an option if you have dreamed of owning a pickup truck, and honestly, who hasn’t? And it’s not just inexpensive, but you will get to become an auto engineer for a day because you have to build it yourself, or at least some of its features. For $2,000, this pickup truck even has electric windows, a reverse camera, a touch screen, and air conditioning, and to be honest, what’s not to like? Of course, don’t mind the quality here.
A high-tech electric bike
Image Credit–Cowboy
If you want to buy a new vehicle but don’t trust the one above, it is perfectly fine. Maybe you prefer to purchase one which is more trustworthy, such as a brand-new E-bike. E-bikes are quite popular, and for $3,449, you could purchase one that would not only take you effortlessly from place to place but also turn you into a modern-day urban cowboy.
The Cowboy 4 is an electric bike that can cover a distance of up to 50 miles on a single charge, and unlike most E-bikes on the market, it is quite light and has a stunning design. If you live in a place like San Francisco, an E-bike might be worth it.
A backpacking trip across Europe
Ok, if none of the above feels like your type of thing, maybe you could enjoy a backpacking trip across Europe? It might sound a bit challenging given the budget, but $3,500 can take you a long way. Of course, you would have to miss out on some activities like eating three times a day, going out to clubs, visiting all the museums in every country or buying presents for everyone back home, but it would still be worth it. Just imagine the stories you will tell over dinner with friends or family!
NFL season ticket
And of course, if you don’t feel like traveling thousands of miles away, there is an option for staying closer to home. For all sports enthusiasts, an NFL season ticket could be the ideal choice to spend that “extra” money. For the price of one Vision Pro, you could choose to purchase two season tickets in premium seats. This way, not only will you watch your favorite team from a bit closer, but you will have the extra seat for when your loved one wants to come, a friend in need missed the last ticket, or a place to just put down your beer and snacks, and enjoy the game.
