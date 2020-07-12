Once again 5G and coronavirus combine in latest conspiracy theory
One of the strangest stories of the year integrates two of the biggest stories of the year-5G and coronavirus. It was back in April when we told you that actor Woody Harrelson had posted on his Instagram page a report written by Professor Martin Pall from Washington State University. Professor Pall's paper concluded that 5G towers in Wuhan, China were responsible for "the viral replication or the spread or lethality of the disease (coronavirus)."
Current surgical face masks have been around in their current form since the 1970s well before the smartphone ever entered our lives. The metal strip was inside masks back then so we can assure you that it has nothing to do with 5G signals. If you want to know how these rumors get spread and who is spreading it, Georgia's WMAZ shares a video of a woman cutting open a surgical mask to reveal the metal strip inside. She calls it a 5G wire (or something along those lines; it is inaudible at that moment) and says that it goes right to your brain. Is that true? Absolutely not. Don't use these ridiculous conspiracy theories as an excuse not to wear a mask or to take advantage of faster 5G connectivity.
