Thousands of planes can't land without ground visibility because of 5G

Thousands of planes can't land without ground visibility because of 5G0
FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford gave the following statement regarding the ruling for The Verge:
“Landings during periods of low visibility could be limited due to concerns that the 5G signal could interfere with the accuracy of an airplane’s radio altimeter, without other mitigations in place. These limitations could prevent dispatch of flights to certain locations with low visibility, and could also result in flight diversions. We are engaged with the wireless operators, as well as our interagency partners, to do everything possible to make sure the mitigations are tailored to prevent disruptions.” - FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford for The Verge
AT&T and Verizon’s problematic mid-band is called C-band 5G. Of course, the whole purpose of building 5G towers with the band is better speed and coverage. However, the new band is more powerful and thus concerning to the FAA. C-band 5G and radio altimeters don’t operate on the same band, but the frequencies of the two are close enough to possibly interfere with each other.
A temporary solution proposed by Verizon and AT&T is to dial back the power of their 5G towers in proximity with airports for six months past the C-band launch. The launch itself was already pushed back by one month to January 2022.