Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresisti
A high-end phone at a price that won't kill your bank account might seem surreal, but it's actually quite possible. In fact, you can get a high-end phone at a reasonable price right now.

At the moment, Amazon is offering the top-tier Motorola Edge+ (2023) at an incredible 13% discount. If we open our calculator apps and turn the percentage into cash, it appears you will save $100 if you act quickly and capitalize on this deal today.

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the Motorola Edge+ (2023) from Amazon and save $100. The phone has high-end specs, including 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. It's an amazing bargain at this price.
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is really impressive. It's powered by the super-duper, ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, which should be enough to store all the photos of your beast of a car. We must also mention that it's really rare to find a high-end smartphone with so much storage space at this price.

Motorola's new Edge+ is pretty impressive in terms of battery life as well. It comes with a huge 5100mAh battery, which allows the phone to last for days on a single charge with regular usage. Also, the phone has a whopping 68W wired charging support, which can recharge the 5100mAh power cell in less than an hour.

But what's even more impressive is the fact that you are getting a 68W charger with your Motorola Edge+ (2023) included in the box. That's just awesome! You rarely see manufacturers giving away charging bricks with their high-end phones these days.

As you can see, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is exceptional. It comes with top-tier specs at a lower price. And the fact that you can now get all the things the Motorola Edge+ (2023) offers at a lower price makes this phone just irresistible. So, go and get one at a discount while the offer is still available.

Popular stories

Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Amazon's sweet deal on the premium Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is still live
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are discounted outright for the first time
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Amazon is slashing an incredible 40 percent off Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22+ powerhouse
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless