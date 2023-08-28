Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Now $100 OFF on Amazon! Grab the Motorola Edge+ (2023) from Amazon and save $100. The phone has high-end specs, including 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. It's an amazing bargain at this price. $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is really impressive. It's powered by the super-duper, ultra-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, which should be enough to store all the photos of your beast of a car. We must also mention that it's really rare to find a high-end smartphone with so much storage space at this price.Motorola's new Edge+ is pretty impressive in terms of battery life as well. It comes with a huge 5100mAh battery, which allows the phone to last for days on a single charge with regular usage. Also, the phone has a whopping 68W wired charging support, which can recharge the 5100mAh power cell in less than an hour.But what's even more impressive is the fact that you are getting a 68W charger with your Motorola Edge+ (2023) included in the box. That's just awesome! You rarely see manufacturers giving away charging bricks with their high-end phones these days.As you can see, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is exceptional. It comes with top-tier specs at a lower price. And the fact that you can now get all the things the Motorola Edge+ (2023) offers at a lower price makes this phone just irresistible. So, go and get one at a discount while the offer is still available.