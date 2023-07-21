Hurry! You only have a few more days to lock in your $50 off Samsung Unpacked credit

Samsung's Unpacked event is just around the corner and we are expecting everything from new foldables, tablets, and watches to be unveiled. However, this doesn't mean that you have to break the bank as Samsung has never been shy about offering its customers a deal, and we'd be remiss not to remind you.





As we previously reported , preorders are live ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event on July 26 , that is this coming Wednesday. When preordering a Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, or the next-gen Galaxy Buds, you can score a $50 bonus in the form of Samsung Credit.





Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a preorder bonus! The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available for preorder reservation at Samsung. Those who pull the trigger now will get $50 towards any other preorder deals Samsung announces on July 26 when the Z Fold 5 will be unveiled! $50 Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy Z Flip 5 now to get Samsung's extra credit! The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the most radical redesign of Samsung's clamshell line of foldables when it gets announced at the July 26 Unpacked event. Reserve yours now and get $50 on top of the generous trade-in preorder offers and other Samsung credit bonuses! $50 Reserve at Samsung





Of course, as with any preorder offer Samsung has had in the past, there are certain caveats you must keep in mind. The main thing to keep an eye on is that if you are preordering several devices, the $50 credit will be applied to the item you first place in your cart, and so on until the full credit is applied. If you later change your mind and decide to return that specific item the credit was applied to, you lose the entire bonus.









However, this is an amazing opportunity at a sweet discount for those in the market for new Samsung devices, especially if you are into foldables and tablets. Additionally, those who reserve will be first in line to the best instant trade-in values that Samsung will have to offer, as well as be able to customize their devices with exclusive colors and a Bespoke Z Flip 5 uniform.



