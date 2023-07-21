Hurry! You only have a few more days to lock in your $50 off Samsung Unpacked credit
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Unpacked event is just around the corner and we are expecting everything from new foldables, tablets, and watches to be unveiled. However, this doesn't mean that you have to break the bank as Samsung has never been shy about offering its customers a deal, and we'd be remiss not to remind you.
As we previously reported, preorders are live ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event on July 26, that is this coming Wednesday. When preordering a Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, or the next-gen Galaxy Buds, you can score a $50 bonus in the form of Samsung Credit.
Of course, as with any preorder offer Samsung has had in the past, there are certain caveats you must keep in mind. The main thing to keep an eye on is that if you are preordering several devices, the $50 credit will be applied to the item you first place in your cart, and so on until the full credit is applied. If you later change your mind and decide to return that specific item the credit was applied to, you lose the entire bonus.
When pre-ordering and purchasing Eligible Devices, the Reservation Gift will be automatically applied to the first Eligible Device added to your cart; if that first Eligible Device is later returned, then the Reservation Gift will be forfeited. (Note: if the value of the first Eligible Device is less than $50 then the Reservation Gift will be applied to the second Eligible Device added to the cart, and if it is later returned, then the Gift will be forfeited. If total value of cart including Eligible Device(s) is less than $50, remaining value of Gift will be forfeited.) Reservation Gift is non-transferable and limited to 1 per Qualifying Purchase.
However, this is an amazing opportunity at a sweet discount for those in the market for new Samsung devices, especially if you are into foldables and tablets. Additionally, those who reserve will be first in line to the best instant trade-in values that Samsung will have to offer, as well as be able to customize their devices with exclusive colors and a Bespoke Z Flip 5 uniform.
Don't let this deal pass you by as you only have until the Unpacked event to lock in your reservations, which you can do by heading on over to Samsung’s reservation page or by clicking on the links in the reservation widget above. We hope you are able to score the device of your dreams. See you at the Unpacked event next week!
Things that are NOT allowed: