Here are 5 techniques to help you stand out with your phone camera skills

Your Phone Is Not Attached to Your Hand









Use the Other Camera Modes Too









Become Invisible









The Most Important Advice





One of the most obvious and greatest advantages of using your phone’s camera is that you can, for the most part, place it anywhere you want! It is a thin, protected (with a case), small piece of tech that can take photos and video, so why not use that to your advantage?Have fun and try to think of the craziest places you can position your phone to record yourself. One way I recently discovered to be very useful was the headrest of my car’s seat. I raised the headrest up so that my phone would fit in there, and then pushed the headrest down to secure its position. This made for an awesome over-the-shoulder shot that would otherwise have been difficult to get in the confined space of my car if I were to use a regular camera.I know… I know that YOU know that your phone has slow motion, time lapse, pro, and all kinds of different modes in the camera app. But how often do you REMEMBER you have those modes, huh? I, for one, tend to forget about them more than I would like to admit as a photographer with years behind the camera at this point.The thing is, when I DO remember I have those features, it always results in a better-captured memory. And that’s especially true when I am somewhere with friends or doing something cool that would benefit from a more unique shot.Are you on a picnic or at a party, or watching the clouds during an awesome sunrise? Then a time lapse might look pretty cool (as long as you find somewhere to place your phone). Is there a thunderstorm outside and you are in the safety of your home? Then open that camera app and go to the slow motion mode because you are about to capture some jaw-dropping scenes! Just make sure you have enough space on your phone because slow motion footage can eat up your phone’s storage pretty quickly.I mentioned earlier that one of the great advantages of a phone’s camera is that it is unobtrusive and low-key. You can use that to become a so-called “fly on the wall,” to blend in with your environment and become a simple observer.When I am not writing articles such as this one, I am a wildlife photographer, and in that specific niche of photography, the most important part is that you remain unnoticed and the subject (the animal) is not disturbed. This way, more often than not, is how you get the best and most natural shot.While a phone’s camera is probably still not exactly the ideal tool for photographing wildlife, it is probably the best camera tool for capturing street photography! Most people are used to phones, so it can be easier to get more candid moments in a busy area like a street market. Of course, if someone’s face is clearly visible in the shot, the respectful and responsible thing to do is to ask them if they are okay with the photo or video.What I am getting at here is that you can capture some special moments that happen in an instant, which you would otherwise have a harder time capturing with a larger camera.There are many ways you can improve the photos and video you capture with your phone, but as cheesy as it sounds, the best way you will accomplish that is by being more curious and having more fun with it. The road to discovery is the act of playing. Try to think like a child; remember how your mind worked when you were a kid and you were trying all kinds of new things with the tools (toys and environment) you had on hand. This way, you will get much more satisfaction from your photos and videos and create more original imagery.