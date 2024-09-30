Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

$3,000 tri-folding Mate XT gets $14,000 sword-forged and dragon scale cases

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Huawei
Caviar Mate XT golden crocodile case
The first phone with a foldable display and two hinges that make it unfurl into a 10-inch tablet is undoubtedly a sight to behold, but it will be even more exclusive with the new cases for it made by luxury accessory maker Caviar.

As usual, Caviar's cases are an exercise in excess and luxury accoutrements. One of the Huawei Mate XT cases is made of 24-carat gold that, Caviar informs, is made with the sword forging technique that Chinese sword makers used many moons ago.

The other exclusive Mate XT case is made of crocodile tears. We kid, it's alligator skin with gold framing that Caviar says is meant to resemble dragon scales:

The body of the smartphone is wrapped in crocodile leather in an elegant black color. The leather resembles the scales of the black dragon from Chinese mythology, symbolizing wisdom and bringing good fortune.

In fact, both of Caviar's Mate XT cases carry names inspired by the most popular beast of Chinese mythology. The Black Dragon is personified by the case with the crocodile leather scales and "symbolizes an unstoppable force, immense power, and unquestionable authority."


The 24K Gold Dragon case is made with double electroplating technology that recreates the "exquisite texture of imperial swords crafted in Longquan," whose "art of multi-layered steel forging in China originated as early as the 12th century BCE and has remained virtually unchanged for three millennia."


The price? Well, if the Mate XT starts from $2,800 i China and is fetching upwards of ten grand on the black market due to the production scarcity, the gold-plated case of Caviar would add another $14,000 to that tag to turn you into the most premium phone owner in the whole wide world. You and another 87 people, as Caviar is only making those cases in the lucky 88 unit number.

Video Thumbnail
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless