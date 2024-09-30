$3,000 tri-folding Mate XT gets $14,000 sword-forged and dragon scale cases





As usual, Caviar's cases are an exercise in excess and luxury accoutrements. One of the Huawei Mate XT cases is made of 24-carat gold that, Caviar informs, is made with the sword forging technique that Chinese sword makers used many moons ago.





The other exclusive Mate XT case is made of crocodile tears. We kid, it's alligator skin with gold framing that Caviar says is meant to resemble dragon scales:









In fact, both of Caviar's Mate XT cases carry names inspired by the most popular beast of Chinese mythology. The Black Dragon is personified by the case with the crocodile leather scales and " symbolizes an unstoppable force, immense power, and unquestionable authority ."









The 24K Gold Dragon case is made with double electroplating technology that recreates the " exquisite texture of imperial swords crafted in Longquan ," whose " art of multi-layered steel forging in China originated as early as the 12th century BCE and has remained virtually unchanged for three millennia ."









The price? Well, if the Mate XT starts from $2,800 i China and is fetching upwards of ten grand on the black market due to the production scarcity, the gold-plated case of Caviar would add another $14,000 to that tag to turn you into the most premium phone owner in the whole wide world. You and another 87 people, as Caviar is only making those cases in the lucky 88 unit number.



