Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be the first to run Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface

The next version of Samsung's One UI interface, One UI 5.1.1, is currently being tested on the South Korean variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (SM-F731N) and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (SM-F946N). As per SamMobile , the foldable clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5 was spotted on Samsung's servers running One UI 5.1.1 thanks to firmware version F946NKSU0AWD5. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 was seen with One UI 5.1.1 firmware version F731NKSU0AWD5.





Both of the firmware versions are based on Android 13 and after One UI 5.1.1 debuts on the foldable models, it will probably be disseminated to other Galaxy phones and tablets. The One UI interface was created by Samsung as a way for those with large-screened devices to reach all of the tappable elements on the screen. This is done by moving these elements to the bottom of the display from the top.

The CheckFirm app from the Google Play Store allows users to check for Samsung firmware including builds being tested that have been spotted on Samsung's servers. Typing in the expected model numbers for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 shows the firmware versions mentioned in the first paragraph of this article. You can install this app on an Android phone by tapping on this link









One UI 5.1.1 will most likely include updates to certain apps, add new multi-tasking features, and could roll out to the following Galaxy devices according to a list created by looking at Samsung's past One UI updating history (via RPRNA ):





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip LTE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE





The cycle then would start all over again with One UI 6.0 which will be based on Android 14. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 should be unveiled in August.

