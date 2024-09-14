Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Amazon's affordable 128GB Fire Max 11 is now just under $200 with this cool deal

By
Fire Max 11 displaying different apps on its home screen, placed on a light beige background with a subtle warm tone.
Do you love watching videos? Who doesn't! If you need something affordable and compact to cater to your streaming obsessions, Amazon has just the right thing for you—the Fire Max 11. It promises hours of entertainment, now at more affordable prices.

If you act quickly enough, you can save 29% on the model with 128GB of storage and no lockscreen ads. That's far from the best discount we've ever seen, though. The slate was available for as low as about $160 during July's Prime Day event, whereas now it sets you back almost $200. Still, it's a bargain even at $80 off. So, if you don't want to wait for the next Prime Day sale, now's a great time to get this budget tablet.

Amazon Fire Max 11: Save $80 with this deal

The Fire Max 11 is now available for $80 off its price tag on Amazon. The tablet isn't at its best price right now, but it's still a real bargain. This is the model with 128GB of storage and no lockscreen ads.
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

With its aluminum design and strengthened glass, this fella offers durability and style. It sports an 11-inch display with 2000x1200 resolution and 60Hz refresh rates. Since its MSRP is about $280, naturally, you don't get an AMOLED display. If you need more vivid colors, you'll probably want to extend your budget and consider one of the best tablets instead.

The Fire Max 11 also features 8MP front and rear cameras, giving you a quality video chatting experience. As for its performance, it's clearly nowhere as powerful as the supreme M4 iPad Pro (2024). However, its MediaTek SoC should handle web browsing, streaming, and some light games with no issues.

What about its battery life? According to Amazon, the tablet should run for as much as 14 hours per charge, which is a decent result for its price range. Let's also keep in mind that your Fire slate supports Alexa and lets you interact with your smart home devices.

Is this the best option you can get in the sub-$200 range? It may very well be. Get one and save $80 with this cool Amazon deal.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

