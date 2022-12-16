Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

You can currently scoop up the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 for its lowest price to date

Apple Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You can scoop up the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 for its lowest price to date
The M2-powered iPad Pros are in a league of their own when it comes to top flagship tablets and if you have been thinking about treating yourself to one, the 11-inch model is currently on sale at Amazon.

The 11-inch model is a better size than the pricier 12.9-inch variant for those who want a relatively compact slate. It's powered by the stupendously fast M2 chip and has more power than most people will ever use, which makes it a future-proofed device, meaning you won't have to think about replacing the tablet for ages.

The M2 processor is a desktop-grade chip and with Apple's Magic Keyboard, the iPad Pro can be turned into a laptop replacement. The operating system has been improved to take better advantage of hardware advances so you will be able to multitask with ease.

2022 11-inch iPad Pro

ProMotion 120Hz screen | M2 chip | Apple Pencil hover | 12MP + 10MP rear cameras | 12MP ultra wide front-facing camera | Face ID | Thunderbolt | LiDAR scanner | 10 hours of battery life
$79 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

The screen is beautiful and employs the ProMotion tech to deliver a high refresh rate. The device has a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera with the Center Stage feature and also has the Face ID tech for authenticating users.

The rear camera system has a 12MP main sensor and a 10MP ultra-wide unit and they are great for quick shots and document scans. The iPad Pro also has a LiDAR scanner for AR apps and better low-light photos.

There is also a trick called Apple Pencil Hover which makes interface elements react to the stylus when it's close to the display. 

The bottom line is that if you want a tablet with computer-level performance, sleek design, good battery life, and vivid display, the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is right up your alley. It starts at $799, but Amazon is selling it for $719.99 right now after an all-time high discount of 79 bucks. Keep in mind that the full discount will be reflected at checkout.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
YouTube finally gets widgets on Android for faster searching and browsing
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
Which 2022 phone has the best sound? We turned it into a drinking game! (iPhone 14, Pixel 7 Pro, S22 Ultra and more)
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
The OnePlus 11 will indeed come with a 100W charger
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
Last year's OnePlus 9 is THE affordable powerhouse to beat right now at a measly $300
The perfect smartphone camera? Xiaomi 13 Pro's 1-inch sensor with Leica colors to take on iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
The perfect smartphone camera? Xiaomi 13 Pro's 1-inch sensor with Leica colors to take on iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 Ultra
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second
Apple might secure number one spot on the market in Q4 2022, leave Samsung second

Popular stories

Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Google slahes trade-in values by as much as 85% on Pixel and non-Pixel phones
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
Chinese newspaper accuses U.S. of stealing technology from "our Taiwan"
Budget marvel Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 tumbles to its lowest price
Budget marvel Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 tumbles to its lowest price
Killer doorbuster deals make the OLED Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 surprisingly affordable
Killer doorbuster deals make the OLED Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 surprisingly affordable
Starting Monday, December 12th, Assistant and Google Pay will not pay for your gas or parking spot
Starting Monday, December 12th, Assistant and Google Pay will not pay for your gas or parking spot
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless