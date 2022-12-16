You can currently scoop up the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 for its lowest price to date

The M2-powered iPad Pros are in a league of their own when it comes to top flagship tablets and if you have been thinking about treating yourself to one, the 11-inch model is currently on sale at Amazon.





The 11-inch model is a better size than the pricier 12.9-inch variant for those who want a relatively compact slate. It's powered by the stupendously fast M2 chip and has more power than most people will ever use, which makes it a future-proofed device, meaning you won't have to think about replacing the tablet for ages.





The M2 processor is a desktop-grade chip and with Apple's Magic Keyboard, the iPad Pro can be turned into a laptop replacement. The operating system has been improved to take better advantage of hardware advances so you will be able to multitask with ease.





2022 11-inch iPad Pro ProMotion 120Hz screen | M2 chip | Apple Pencil hover | 12MP + 10MP rear cameras | 12MP ultra wide front-facing camera | Face ID | Thunderbolt | LiDAR scanner | 10 hours of battery life





The screen is beautiful and employs the ProMotion tech to deliver a high refresh rate. The device has a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera with the Center Stage feature and also has the Face ID tech for authenticating users.





The rear camera system has a 12MP main sensor and a 10MP ultra-wide unit and they are great for quick shots and document scans. The iPad Pro also has a LiDAR scanner for AR apps and better low-light photos.





There is also a trick called Apple Pencil Hover which makes interface elements react to the stylus when it's close to the display.





The bottom line is that if you want a tablet with computer-level performance, sleek design, good battery life, and vivid display, the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is right up your alley. It starts at $799, but Amazon is selling it for $719.99 right now after an all-time high discount of 79 bucks. Keep in mind that the full discount will be reflected at checkout.