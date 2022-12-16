You can currently scoop up the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 for its lowest price to date
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The M2-powered iPad Pros are in a league of their own when it comes to top flagship tablets and if you have been thinking about treating yourself to one, the 11-inch model is currently on sale at Amazon.
The 11-inch model is a better size than the pricier 12.9-inch variant for those who want a relatively compact slate. It's powered by the stupendously fast M2 chip and has more power than most people will ever use, which makes it a future-proofed device, meaning you won't have to think about replacing the tablet for ages.
The M2 processor is a desktop-grade chip and with Apple's Magic Keyboard, the iPad Pro can be turned into a laptop replacement. The operating system has been improved to take better advantage of hardware advances so you will be able to multitask with ease.
The screen is beautiful and employs the ProMotion tech to deliver a high refresh rate. The device has a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera with the Center Stage feature and also has the Face ID tech for authenticating users.
The rear camera system has a 12MP main sensor and a 10MP ultra-wide unit and they are great for quick shots and document scans. The iPad Pro also has a LiDAR scanner for AR apps and better low-light photos.
There is also a trick called Apple Pencil Hover which makes interface elements react to the stylus when it's close to the display.
The bottom line is that if you want a tablet with computer-level performance, sleek design, good battery life, and vivid display, the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is right up your alley. It starts at $799, but Amazon is selling it for $719.99 right now after an all-time high discount of 79 bucks. Keep in mind that the full discount will be reflected at checkout.
