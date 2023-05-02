Best Valve Index games on Steam

Also check out:

The Valve Index remains among the most popular and premium PC VR headsets out there, even now in 2023, four years after its initial release.And as the VR headset by Valve, which also happens to own the biggest game video game digital distribution service – Steam – the Valve Index is compatible with pretty much all popular VR games out there.So, what are the best PC VR games you can play on this mighty beast, which you can get right from Steam? Well, let's get to the list!This is Valve's flagship VR title originally designed especially for the Valve Index, and it remains arguably the best and most polished virtual reality game you can play.While most VR games tend to be casual, short experiences, Half-Life: Alyx is a full-blown Half-Life prequel in virtual reality, complete with fantastic action, puzzle-solving, and a physics engine that's just so much fun to play around with!The legendary Skyrim game received its VR port just a couple of years before the Valve Index came out, and is the biggest open world experience you can enjoy in virtual reality.Explore gorgeous landscapes, complete quests, fight enemies, loot everything that's not glued to the ground – Skyrim's super-addictive gameplay loop is even more engaging in VR, where you can really appreciate all the little details the game has to offer.Best of all, with a little bit of know-how, you can mod Skyrim VR into the most fun virtual reality experience you may ever want! With mods such as VRIK Player Avatar, for example, your character can have a body and arms that imitate your real body.Another mod, HIGGS VR, adds the gravity gloves mechanic from the aforementioned Half-Life: Alyx game in Skyrim VR! Tons of other, fun VR mods for Skyrim VR out there too!Explore the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout 4 VR with your Valve Index, in virtual reality! Running on the same engine as Skyrim, Fallout 4 VR is super moddable too, and also expansive, with tons of quests to do, locations to explore, and enemies to fight. But with guns, this time!So if the medieval fantasy-like setting of Skyrim VR isn't your cup of tea, how about this retro-futuristic, post-apocalyptic shooter-slash-survival-slash-RPG, with robots, power armor suits, and all kinds of weapons?Beat Saber is arguably the one and only must-have game for any VR headset owner, Valve Index owners included. Albeit a casual experience, unlike the previous games on this list, Beat Saber is just extremely fun, addictive, and easy to pick up and play. Anyone can quickly understand it and have fun with it!You're standing still in a neon-lit environment, as awesome music starts playing, and cubes with arrows start flying towards you. In each of your hands is a lightsaber, with which you're meant to slash those cubes to the beat, in the direction of their arrows.While casual, the gameplay experience of Beat Saber can get very intense, is extremely fun, and quite the cardio workout too!If exploring virtual worlds on foot isn't your thing, No Man's Sky has "just" about 255 galaxies, with 18 quintillion planets in them, for you to fly off to with your spaceship, and explore.Visit different worlds, collect resources to survive and improve your spaceship, and even trade with the local life, if it's intelligent enough for some trading!This space exploration game is by far the most expensive VR game you can play on your Valve Index, judging by those numbers. So if you've already played the likes of Skyrim or Fallout 4, and don't feel like doing so again in VR, try something different – get No Man's Sky on Steam, and fire it up on your Valve Index!Hitman, one of the most revered stealth assassination video game series, is currently up to its Hitman 3 reboot. And this latest addition in the Hitman series also received a "VR Access"... let's call it plug-in.Now, the VR port (or plug-in, is that what we agreed to call it?) of Hitman 3 is not exactly raved about in the Steam reviews, due to it being shoddy at times, it's still letting the player enter all the gorgeous virtual locations as Agent 47, the Hitman himself, and complete objectives.Heck, just explore and mess around with the intricate AI present in this game – that's also fun. Even more so on your Valve Index, in virtual reality!Hulk smash! Well, not really, but kind of. Ever wanted an ultra-violent gladiator VR game to fire up on your Valve Index and let off some "steam" with (pun not intended)?Well, Gorn is currently discounted on Steam, and is the casual, super gorey game for you to play! Just really, really make sure you're ready for it, because while addictive, and super fun, this popular VR game is for adults only, due to its depiction of graphical violence.But hey, as long as you're an adult who can differentiate between reality and fiction, it's all fun times awaiting for you inside Gorn VR!