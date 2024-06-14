You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app

Apple Vision Pro

So one Meta Quest 3 app can replace the Apple Vision Pro experience for most users… and there's a whole Meta Quest 3 besides it, with tons of games and other experiences that the Vision Pro doesn't have





To be fair, it's likely a matter of time until a $3,500 Apple Vision Pro starts making sense, but it's not now, and it won't be soon

Speaking of the real-world environment, you can tint it all the way down to almost pitch black, so you can focus on your content more, especially if that content's a movie, or YouTube video.The app launcher-slash-home screen is exactly the same as it is on the, which itself feels like the Apple Watch's app browser – a honeycomb arrangement of app icons. Everything else is pretty one-to-one with how thelooks and feels too.Sure, details like the virtual screens casting shadows on some real-life surfaces are not (yet) here, but did you really notice it?And sure, thedoesn't have eye tracking, so you must use either its (extremely accurate) controllers, yet at the price of less seamlessness, or hand gestures, which work pretty good with this app, actually.I know I sound like anhater at this point, since I haven't been as enthusiastic about it as a lot of people are, but I get it – it can seem magical, especially if it's your firstand you have no frame of reference. But I feel pretty justified in criticizing it, because it costs an insane $3,500.And with that in mind, I truly believe that (at least for now) a $399with an app like this one can not only fully emulate theperfectly for almost everyone, but if you close the app – guess what – there's an entirefor you to explore!A $399that also has countless games for you to play, also has a web browser with multi-window support, and countless apps, and can also connect to your PC and Mac (not just Mac) to be used as a virtual screen for it…Meanwhile theremains very limited, with very few apps, not a single big-name AR or VR game, while costing as much as a decent used car; exactly an opposite of theBased on some reliable leaks and rumors we've been hearing, Apple is aware that this thing's pricing is insane, and plans on releasing a non-Pro Apple Vision headset for less, in the next two years.So that might solve the cost issue I have with this headset, somewhat.And as for the lack of apps and games, a "killer app", or "killer use case" – that's likely going to be addressed too. Apple will sign deals with the biggest TV networks and content providers to get AR/VR content exclusively (or at least – in its highest, most enticing quality) on the Vision.It'll likely start getting game developers on its side too, along with app developers, bringing most of the fantastic iPad apps and games we know and love to the, including video editing and music production apps, among others.I do see the Apple Vision becoming an extremely futuristic way for content creators to do their work in the next two or three years, but until that time comes, until those apps come, theremains a proof of concept.So by all means, do not spend $3,500 on it. Or at least wait for the cheaper Apple Vision headset we've been hearing about.