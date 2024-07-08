Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

VR multiplayer FPS Strike Rush set to get a free ocean liner map and themed skins

By
0comments
VR multiplayer FPS Strike Rush set to get a free ocean liner map and themed skins
Strike Rush by Skonec Entertainment launched in April of this year and has already racked up high praise. The game reminds me of Overwatch and Titanfall but for VR, and everything is better in VR in my opinion. Strike Rush has been getting tons of updates, and is now about to get its first new map: Luminus, which will feature an ocean liner out at sea.

Gameplay revolves around players choosing which “Blitzer” they play as. There are six Blitzers you can choose from:

  • Sarah
  • Jake
  • Marco
  • Violet
  • Alisa
  • And Felix


Then there are also Blizmons: AI companions that assist players. You can choose from three different types of Blitzmons. There are animal types, spider types and drone types. Finally, there is the Colossus. The Colossus is a towering mech that you can pilot to turn the tide of battle when all hope seems lost.


Video Thumbnail
It’s all about action in Strike Rush. | Video credit — Skonec Entertainment

The ‘Shining Vessel’ update will introduce the new ocean liner map as well as new themed skins for Blitzers Sarah, Violet and Jake. In the new map, Skonec promises multi-level action across grand staircases under a stained glass ceiling, ducking behind slot machines and juking the opponents around the grand piano. All the while catching stunning glimpses of the sea.

Strike Rush features team multiplayer matches of two teams composed of four players as well as solo missions. You can also customize your Blitzers and Blitzmons to suit your style.


This grandiose hall will be a chaotic battlefield. | Image credit — Skonec Entertainment - VR multiplayer FPS Strike Rush set to get a free ocean liner map and themed skins
This grandiose hall will be a chaotic battlefield. | Image credit — Skonec Entertainment


The Shining Vessel update goes live on July 11, 2024. It’s a free update, so if you already own the game you have something new to look forward to. If you don’t, Strike Rush is available on the Meta Horizon Store for $19.99 and you can buy it here.

Strike Rush is playable on Meta Quest 3, Quest Pro and Quest 2.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta allows Mixed Reality apps to go beyond limits, literally
Meta allows Mixed Reality apps to go beyond limits, literally
Another Meta Quest headset bites the dust
Another Meta Quest headset bites the dust
Meta is trying to reinvent the wheel with its “time machine” AR glasses
Meta is trying to reinvent the wheel with its “time machine” AR glasses
New Meta Quest update provides spatial freedom and empowers creators
New Meta Quest update provides spatial freedom and empowers creators
Meta once again confirms Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR for the Quest, then deletes its comment
Meta once again confirms Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR for the Quest, then deletes its comment
The Meta Quest App Lab is being shut down
The Meta Quest App Lab is being shut down
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta is now offering Quest 3 headsets for $25 a month
Meta is now offering Quest 3 headsets for $25 a month
Tim Cook: Vision Pro is ushering in spatial computing
Tim Cook: Vision Pro is ushering in spatial computing
The Meta Quest App Lab is being shut down
The Meta Quest App Lab is being shut down
Meta allows Mixed Reality apps to go beyond limits, literally
Meta allows Mixed Reality apps to go beyond limits, literally
New Meta Quest update provides spatial freedom and empowers creators
New Meta Quest update provides spatial freedom and empowers creators
Meta is trying to reinvent the wheel with its “time machine” AR glasses
Meta is trying to reinvent the wheel with its “time machine” AR glasses
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless