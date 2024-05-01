Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

VR game Tea for God is about to get an Endless Mode

By
0comments
VR game Tea for God is about to get an Endless Mode
Tea for God — released in July, 2023 — is a fascinating VR game about moving through vast spaces. The game doesn’t use teleportation or sliding: you move around your room with your own legs. And now Tea for God is about to get an Endless Mode that is, as the name entails, endless.

Tea for God was built on the premise of actually feeling like you’re traversing these virtual worlds. After you’ve set up your playspace boundary the game generates zones which you can move around in. The trick here is that these levels are generated in a way that you never exit your set boundary.

Tea for God adapts to different sizes of boundaries but the illusion is most powerful when you have a decently large play area. The game takes place in a breathtakingly stunning yet eerie world where you are trying to get to the God Emperor: supreme ruler of humankind.


Video Thumbnail
The map reminds me of Coruscant from Star Wars.

Tea for God has an Endless Mode that’s right around the corner and is expected to release this weekend. Developer Void Room — Jarosław Ciupiński — says the new mode can be played without having completed the story but advises against it.

The Endless Mode, called Tasks, serves another purpose as well.


My main idea about the initial release of the endless mode is to setup a main loop for a mode that can be worked upon. With all the basic elements in place, it will be possible to provide more gradual updates more often.
Void Room, March 2024

So the new mode, which mixes existing content with new additions, is also serving as a framework of sorts. Changes were made to the game’s engine so that players could complete tasks without ever having to exit to a menu. These changes will allow for quicker updates in the future because the underlying support for them has already been laid.

Tea for God is available on both Meta’s App Lab as well as Steam amidst other platforms that can be viewed here. If you get it from App Lab it will run on Meta Quest 3, Quest Pro, Quest 2 and even the original Quest headset.

The game retails for $19.99 on both stores and is well worth the price, in my opinion, simply because of the unique gameplay experience it provides.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Apple is having trouble making the Vision Pro cheaper
Apple is having trouble making the Vision Pro cheaper
Popular virtual desktop app launches on Apple Vision Pro tomorrow
Popular virtual desktop app launches on Apple Vision Pro tomorrow
Zuckerberg thinks Meta Quest headsets will remain the most popular choice among VR enthusiasts
Zuckerberg thinks Meta Quest headsets will remain the most popular choice among VR enthusiasts
Meta is still working on its AR glasses, and they’re supposedly pretty neat
Meta is still working on its AR glasses, and they’re supposedly pretty neat
Samsung could be working on a health and fitness-centric VR device
Samsung could be working on a health and fitness-centric VR device
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta Quest+ unveils two new games for you to keep
Meta Quest+ unveils two new games for you to keep
Make the most of your Ray-Ban smart glasses with these tips from Meta
Make the most of your Ray-Ban smart glasses with these tips from Meta
Meta Horizon Worlds gets improvements for mobile and web users
Meta Horizon Worlds gets improvements for mobile and web users
Meta Quest update brings better passthrough, panoramas and more
Meta Quest update brings better passthrough, panoramas and more
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
Meta rubs salt in Apple Vision Pro wounds – the Android of AR/VR is here, and I'm super excited
This Mixed Reality game turns your living room into a spaceship
This Mixed Reality game turns your living room into a spaceship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless