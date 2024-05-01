VR game Tea for God is about to get an Endless Mode









The map reminds me of Coruscant from Star Wars.





Tea for God has an Endless Mode that’s right around the corner and is expected to release this weekend. Developer Void Room — Jarosław Ciupiński — says the new mode can be played without having completed the story but advises against it.



The Endless Mode, called Tasks, serves another purpose as well.

















The game retails for $19.99 on both stores and is well worth the price, in my opinion, simply because of the unique gameplay experience it provides. So the new mode, which mixes existing content with new additions, is also serving as a framework of sorts. Changes were made to the game’s engine so that players could complete tasks without ever having to exit to a menu. These changes will allow for quicker updates in the future because the underlying support for them has already been laid.Tea for God is available on both Meta’s App Lab as well as Steam amidst other platforms that can be viewed here . If you get it from App Lab it will run on Meta Quest 3 and even the originalThe game retails for $19.99 on both stores and is well worth the price, in my opinion, simply because of the unique gameplay experience it provides.

Tea for God — released in July, 2023 — is a fascinating VR game about moving through vast spaces. The game doesn’t use teleportation or sliding: you move around your room with your own legs. And now Tea for God is about to get an Endless Mode that is, as the name entails, endless.Tea for God was built on the premise of actually feeling like you’re traversing these virtual worlds. After you’ve set up your playspace boundary the game generates zones which you can move around in. The trick here is that these levels are generated in a way that you never exit your set boundary.Tea for God adapts to different sizes of boundaries but the illusion is most powerful when you have a decently large play area. The game takes place in a breathtakingly stunning yet eerie world where you are trying to get to the God Emperor: supreme ruler of humankind.