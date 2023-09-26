Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

The VR industry could bloom in 2024 thanks to the Meta Quest 3 and the Apple Vision Pro

The VR industry could bloom in 2024 thanks to the Meta Quest 3 and the Apple Vision Pro
If this was ever a secret, then it’s a really bad kept one, because it was basically obvious to anyone with a brain and at least one eye that the VR market was stagnant. Sure, some of the best VR headsets were fun to use. But for how many people?

XR, and VR specifically, never really got its huge boom. How do I know? Well, because from all the people I know, less than a dozen have ever tried on a headset and less than three actually own one. And even I’m not in the last group of people, honestly.

And you know, in order to get something to become super-popular, it needs to be in people’s hands. And this is where stagnation is a huge adversary, because when people get accustomed to something’s existence and comfortable with the idea that it isn’t really changing a lot, then you’ve got trouble.

So, in a way, it’s great that the Quest 3 and the Vision Proare happening.



The IDC — International Data Corporation, a company that has made data analytics its business — has concluded that sales of VR headsets have fallen by a whopping 44.6% (year over year) in the second quarter of 2023.

The IDC also predicts that only 8.5 million headsets will be sold in 2023. That’s about the same as in 2017! And when we start comparing 2017 to 2023, we can probably start to talk about stagnation.

Has the XR market not challenged people’s concept of virtual and augmented reality for a whole six years? Well, not really, but apparently it’s the way that people have felt. After all, the average Joe can’t really name you the major difference between the Quest and the Quest 2. And if that is the case, then why should he bother knowing about the headsets? 

But the picture is starting to look different for 2024, where the IDC is expecting a 46.8% increase. Why? Well, because the Quest 3 will have been available for purchase for a couple of months and because the Vision Pro will actually get released.

And those devices? Well, they serve very different purposes and should feel very different to what has come before them. In what ways? Well, we can talk about that when they've been out and about for a bit.

And, if we’re lucky, we can actually get our long-awaited XR boom, which will help us exceed the IDC’s prediction of 30.3 million VR units sold by 2027.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Will the Meta Quest 3 get released as soon as next month?! This leak suggests so!
Will the Meta Quest 3 get released as soon as next month?! This leak suggests so!
Is this what AR passthrough on the Quest 3 looks like? If yes, I’m hyped!
Is this what AR passthrough on the Quest 3 looks like? If yes, I’m hyped!
The Quest 3 Elite Strap theory gets further confirmed through an official render from the Oculus app
The Quest 3 Elite Strap theory gets further confirmed through an official render from the Oculus app
The Meta Quest 3 will have next-gen spatial capabilities. So why do you care?
The Meta Quest 3 will have next-gen spatial capabilities. So why do you care?
The Unreal Engine may come to the Vision Pro, despite the Epic vs Apple drama
The Unreal Engine may come to the Vision Pro, despite the Epic vs Apple drama
This spec leak for the Meta Quest 3 suggests that it may not be a powerhouse
This spec leak for the Meta Quest 3 suggests that it may not be a powerhouse
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pimax’s latest VR headset is especially designed for simulators, but you can get it for a limited time only
Pimax’s latest VR headset is especially designed for simulators, but you can get it for a limited time only
The Quest 3 gets a price adjustment just before its official launch, but not in the US
The Quest 3 gets a price adjustment just before its official launch, but not in the US
The SteamVR 2.0 Beta is live: here is what is new!
The SteamVR 2.0 Beta is live: here is what is new!
Is this the name and price tag of HTC’s upcoming self-trackers? This leaker claims so
Is this the name and price tag of HTC’s upcoming self-trackers? This leaker claims so
Is this what AR passthrough on the Quest 3 looks like? If yes, I’m hyped!
Is this what AR passthrough on the Quest 3 looks like? If yes, I’m hyped!
The latest Humble Bundle is the best way to kickstart your VR games library
The latest Humble Bundle is the best way to kickstart your VR games library
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless