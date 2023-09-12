Tim Cook says the Vision Pro is on track for an early 2024 release
Just a bit over three months have passed since Apple unveiled the Vision Pro during WWDC of 2023, and the Big A’s first XR headset is already set to become one of the best VR headsets ever.
Ever since the announcement, developers got access to the visionOS — which is the Vision Pro’s OS, as you might’ve guessed — beta program and some even got their very own devkits. The headset is set to get its very own App Store by the end of 2023 and while that is going on, Apple is waging a battle to get a new deal for cheaper displays for the Vision Pro.
Ever since the announcement, developers got access to the visionOS — which is the Vision Pro’s OS, as you might’ve guessed — beta program and some even got their very own devkits. The headset is set to get its very own App Store by the end of 2023 and while that is going on, Apple is waging a battle to get a new deal for cheaper displays for the Vision Pro.
But, of course, WWDC isn’t the only big Apple event of the year. Wonderlust is happening right now. And Apple couldn’t really go through the event without mentioning the Vision Pro.
Tim Cook himself — as is customary at this point — was right there in Apple Park to welcome viewers to the event. Apple's CEO didn't waste much time to mention the most recent developments related to Mac, after which he switched topics to the Vision Pro.
From his choice of words, it looks like Vision Pro development is coming along nicely:
... Our apple team is also making great progress with vision Pro and we're on track to ship early next year.
Furthermore, Cook solidified the Vision Pro's position as a headset with heavy emphasis on AR, which can empower both multitaskers and users with new ways to experience entertainment:
... Your digital content seamlessly blends with your physical space.
Lastly, Cook made a smooth move in addressing the raised suspicions that Apple's developer labs, which allow devs early access to the Vision Pro, aren't getting enough attention. From his words, it appears that everyone is excited to check out the Vision Pro.
And since no delays were mentioned: we can certainly hope for that to happen in 2024! We are among the people that are absolutely excited to check out the Vision Pro and the innovations that it may bring to the XR industry.
Things that are NOT allowed: