Did Vision Pro sell out on the first day of pre-orders? No, it did not

Vision Pro spatial computer. Even though TF International's crystal ball-wielding Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimated that only 60,000 to 80,000 units were available to be reserved, the device failed to completely sell out during the first day of pre-orders. Still, the $3,499 256GB model, the $3,699 512GB version, and the $3,899 Vision Pro model with 1TB of storage are all on back-order with shipments expected from March 4 through March 11. On Friday, Apple started accepting pre-orders for thespatial computer. Even though TF International's crystal ball-wielding Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo estimated that only 60,000 to 80,000 units were available to be reserved, the device failed to completely sell out during the first day of pre-orders. Still, the $3,499 256GB model, the $3,699 512GB version, and the $3,899model with 1TB of storage are all on back-order with shipments expected from March 4 through March 11.





However, if you're planning on purchasing the device at your nearest Apple Store, some of the stores still have the 512GB Vision Pro and the 1TB Vision Pro in stock. The Burlington, Mass. store near me only has the 1TB model in stock. You can see which device is available at the Apple Store near you by navigating and going through the process of pre-ordering one (just remember to stop short of making the purchase if you're just gathering data). However, if you're planning on purchasing the device at your nearest Apple Store, some of the stores still have the 512GBand the 1TBin stock. The Burlington, Mass. store near me only has the 1TB model in stock. You can see which device is available at the Apple Store near you by navigating to the Vision Pro pre-order page and going through the process of pre-ordering one (just remember to stop short of making the purchase if you're just gathering data).













Apple Vision Pro is still available the day after launch for 512GB and 1TB models at both of my local Apple stores. pic.twitter.com/yXk7LMphoM — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) January 20, 2024

If you're having the device shipped to you, having your face scanned to custom fit the headset is a snap. Follow the directions and by using the camera app on your iPhone or iPad, you'll simply look up, to the right, to the left, and down. You can also order prescription inserts from ZEISS if you wear glasses or contacts.

The official release date of the Vision Pro is February 2nd and if you do go through the process of seeing if your local Apple Store has the 512GB or the 1TB variants in stock, you'll be given a day to come in, get fitted in person for the headset, and pick up the device.



