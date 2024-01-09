Ready to have a bunch of virtual monitors? The Quest 3's augments are almost here!

Quest 3









It's still a bit of a mystery whether these are just examples or sneak peeks of what's to come, so take them with a grain of salt. We know that virtual monitors for flat apps are coming, but beyond that? Meta hasn’t said much yet.



The idea behind Augments is pretty cool. Meta, the company behind the Quest series of headsets, describes it as a way to blend the digital with the physical — essentially, it's MR in action.



You could hang your favorite art piece on a wall, or have a weather widget on your desk that warns you about impending rain. And the best part? These digital objects stay right where you put them, every time you put on your headset, because the Quest 3 can remember your home’s layout.



This feature, first announced at Meta Connect 2023, is set to launch this year. It's exclusive to the Quest 3 , which means it's Meta's way of pushing the boundaries of what it's headset can do. But when can you expect to try it? Well… We don’t know yet.