Ready to have a bunch of virtual monitors? The Quest 3's augments are almost here!
If you've been following the latest in VR, you've probably heard about the best VR headset, Quest 3's Augments feature. It's causing quite a stir and for good reason. Let's dive into what this all means and why it's so exciting.
First off, a Twitter user named Luna, who's got a knack for uncovering cool stuff about Quest, recently shared two videos showcasing these Augments. These aren't just any videos, they give us a peek into what might be the next big thing in VR.
Imagine playing a pinball game right on your coffee table, or having a digital calendar on your wall that you can interact with. That's what Luna's videos hinted at, showing a mini-game, a wall-mounted calendar and even an app reminding users to water their houseplants.
There's already a buzz about how this could position the Quest 3 in the market, especially against the likes of the Vision Pro. With the release date of Apple’s upcoming headset just getting announced, the big question on everyone's mind is whether the Quest 3's Augments can truly rival the Vision Pro’s productivity capabilities. Sure, we're not expecting identical performance levels, but the thought of something even remotely close is pretty thrilling.
Well, will the Quest 3 live up to the hype and give the Vision Pro a run for its money? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure, the world of VR is about to get a lot more interesting.
First off, a Twitter user named Luna, who's got a knack for uncovering cool stuff about Quest, recently shared two videos showcasing these Augments. These aren't just any videos, they give us a peek into what might be the next big thing in VR.
So, what are Augments on the Quest 3? Think of them as the AR version of widgets. These are interactive digital objects that you can place around your physical space. Thanks to the headset’s spatial capabilities, they can feel closer to a part of your environment than just another VR gimmick.
Imagine playing a pinball game right on your coffee table, or having a digital calendar on your wall that you can interact with. That's what Luna's videos hinted at, showing a mini-game, a wall-mounted calendar and even an app reminding users to water their houseplants.
Meta Spark - Quest 3 Augments showcase (Developer) https://t.co/DMA1SyPfzwpic.twitter.com/eB4Gwwl12C— Luna (@Lunayian) January 7, 2024
It's still a bit of a mystery whether these are just examples or sneak peeks of what's to come, so take them with a grain of salt. We know that virtual monitors for flat apps are coming, but beyond that? Meta hasn’t said much yet.
The idea behind Augments is pretty cool. Meta, the company behind the Quest series of headsets, describes it as a way to blend the digital with the physical — essentially, it's MR in action.
You could hang your favorite art piece on a wall, or have a weather widget on your desk that warns you about impending rain. And the best part? These digital objects stay right where you put them, every time you put on your headset, because the Quest 3 can remember your home’s layout.
This feature, first announced at Meta Connect 2023, is set to launch this year. It's exclusive to the Quest 3, which means it's Meta's way of pushing the boundaries of what it's headset can do. But when can you expect to try it? Well… We don’t know yet.
The idea behind Augments is pretty cool. Meta, the company behind the Quest series of headsets, describes it as a way to blend the digital with the physical — essentially, it's MR in action.
You could hang your favorite art piece on a wall, or have a weather widget on your desk that warns you about impending rain. And the best part? These digital objects stay right where you put them, every time you put on your headset, because the Quest 3 can remember your home’s layout.
This feature, first announced at Meta Connect 2023, is set to launch this year. It's exclusive to the Quest 3, which means it's Meta's way of pushing the boundaries of what it's headset can do. But when can you expect to try it? Well… We don’t know yet.
There's already a buzz about how this could position the Quest 3 in the market, especially against the likes of the Vision Pro. With the release date of Apple’s upcoming headset just getting announced, the big question on everyone's mind is whether the Quest 3's Augments can truly rival the Vision Pro’s productivity capabilities. Sure, we're not expecting identical performance levels, but the thought of something even remotely close is pretty thrilling.
Right now, Augments are in closed beta testing. Developers are getting their hands on them, tinkering and probably creating some amazing stuff we'll get to see in the near future.
Well, will the Quest 3 live up to the hype and give the Vision Pro a run for its money? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure, the world of VR is about to get a lot more interesting.
Things that are NOT allowed: