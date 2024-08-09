Valve looking to bring hand tracking to Steam Link for Meta Quest

*Header image is referential and showcases hand tracking on Oculus Quest. | Image credit — Meta









Looks like Steam Link for Quest will add hand tracking soon in a Beta?



They originally pushed the 2.8 Beta patch notes with the added support in the log. But quickly removed it pic.twitter.com/dA1E2dFvlt — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) August 8, 2024







If Valve is bringing hand tracking support to Steam Link, then it’s probably still under development given that the mention was removed from the patch notes. There’s also the very unlikely chance that this was a complete mistake because someone mixed up the patch notes with some other Valve project. Half-Life: Alyx 2, anyone? We live in hope.









The Meta Quest 3 also has hand tracking. | Video credit — Meta





Hand tracking is oftentimes less accurate or intuitive than dedicated controllers when it comes to gaming. Apple and Meta have gotten quite good at it, but there’s still a long way to go.



But, as Valve once blew away the VR world with Half-Life: Alyx, I will keep my fingers crossed that it’s cooking up something revolutionary once more.