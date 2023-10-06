Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

VR is getting so popular, that you can now swim while wearing a headset

The best VR headsets on the market have tons of unique features that will keep you coming back for more. And if you’re a dedicated VR enthusiast, I’m sure that you will be inspired to utilize them again and again in search of new thrills.

But tell me, in all honesty, have you ever wanted to get a VR headset with a high IP rating, so that you can dive with it? No, not just experience some sort of virtual reality diving experience. I mean literally putting on your headset and jumping in the ocean.

Well, now you can finally do that! Sort of. Well, you can’t do it in the sea, but you can do it in select Crystal Lagoons beaches, thanks to an active collaboration with Ballast Technologies and a headset that’ll let you use it while snorkeling.

Video Thumbnail


Well, technically, this collab will let you experience other water-enhanced activities, such as taking a water slide with a VR headset, which can make you feel as if you’ve jumped across time and space.

Until you, you know, literally make a splash into the water.

From what I can make out of the trailer, one of the things that the VR headset will enable you to do is to feel like you are traversing the actual seafloor. And I can sort of get behind the idea, because having literal water around you while swimming with sharks is sure to make it feel a lot more real.

This experience is available in 45 installations over 16 countries, and if we had to judge by the reactions of the people featured in the marketing materials, the entire thing does seem pretty fun.

If this sounds like an experience that you’re willing to partake in, then you should hurry up and look up a venue near you while we still have some warm days ahead of us. But even if not: there’s always next year.

And until then, you’ll have headsets like the Quest 3 to let you experience other ways of becoming immersed.

