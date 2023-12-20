Ever dreamed of VR adventures in bed? Discover Pillow on Meta Quest 3!

Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Did you guys know that you can now use your best VR headsets such as the Quest 3 while lying down in bed? Yep, you read that right! Say hello to Pillow: an app that's all about enjoying VR in the coziest way.

Created by Lucas Rizzotto, a wizard in the XR space known for his innovative and playful creations, Pillow is a MR app designed specifically for those times when you’re sprawled out on your bed or couch.

So, what makes Pillow so special? Well, it’s got five impressive features that turn your bedroom into a whole new world. Let’s break them down:

  • Stargaze: imagine your ceiling vanishing to reveal a star-filled sky. That's Stargaze for you. It's like having your personal planetarium. You can touch the stars, learn about constellations and get lost in their stories. It appears to be both educational and magical!
  • Fish: here's where it gets even more interesting. Your ceiling turns into a pond where you can fish. But it’s not just about catching virtual fish, you get to hear answers to personal questions from other players around the world. It's a bit like fishing for secrets, isn't it?
  • Meditate: if you're into meditation or just need to relax, this feature is great. With guided meditations and soothing visualizations, it's a great way to de-stress and find your zen.
  • Bedtime stories: who doesn't love a good story? This feature lets you customize stories with different settings and characters. It's said to be AI-generated, so it's like having a storyteller in your room every night.
  • Multiplayer mode: it's still in beta testing but it sounds super exciting! You can share your space with friends and turn your room into a shared virtual hangout.


Video Thumbnail


Pillow seems to be perfect for those days when you just want to chill in bed while doing something fun and different. And guess what? It’s super affordable too. For just $10, you can get this app on the Meta Quest Store.

Oh, and Pillow is not just for the Meta Quest 3. If you've got a Quest 2 or a Quest Pro, you're in luck too! This app works with all Quest headsets. So, if you're rocking a Quest 2 or Quest Pro, you're totally invited to join in on the fun. The only tiny catch? Well, you'll miss out on the MR mode.

So, are you ready to turn your bed into an adventure, a meditation retreat and a storytelling haven, all at once? Pillow is the way to go. I mean, who knew lying in bed could be this exciting, right?
