Get ready for a VR race through space in Thrasher, which follows Thumper's legacy



Think of it as the cool new kid on the block in the world of VR gaming: a successor to Thumper but with its own twist.



Oh, if you guys are new to the concept of Thumper: it's a game where you embody a space beetle, braving a hellish void at blistering speeds and rhythmic violence, battling epic bosses to the beat of an adrenaline-pumping soundtrack.



So, what's the scoop on Thrasher? Well, picture this: You're controlling a space eel — yes, you read that right, a space eel! — and your mission is to evolve it from a humble worm into a spectacular megabeast. It looks like a cosmic evolution race at the very beginning of time.















Now, let's chat about the visuals and gameplay — because wow, it does look cool in the trailer — the graphics are vibrant, surreal and just dripping with style. Neat!



From the trailer, it looks like stepping into a psychedelic dream where the laws of physics don't apply.



For those who enjoy challenges, there's an intense dare waiting: push your limits, stack up combos and climb the rankings in a game that's as competitive as it is stunning. But hey, are we talking about an online ranking mode here? Guess we'll just have to wait and see when the game hits the shelves!



The soundtrack? Oh, it's said to be a total banger! Crafted by Brian Gibson — also known as the bassist for Lightning Bolt — the music appears to be a fusion of thumping beats and spatial audio that makes every moment in Thrasher an aural delight.



Marc Flury and Brian Gibson, the duo who brought us Thumper, have teamed up with Mike Mandel, a whiz in programming and design. Together, they're developing Thrasher. But, once it's launched, can we expect it to join the list of one of



So folks, keep your VR headsets ready and your senses primed. Thrasher seems like a voyage to the beginning of time, a dance across the universe and a challenge against the cosmos. Be sure to wishlist Thrasher on Steam , 2024 might just be the year we take a thrilling leap into the cosmic adventures of Thrasher.