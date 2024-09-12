Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The tenth highest selling game in the world is getting remade for VR

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Human: Fall Flat VR title screen with avatars
Human: Fall Flat, a physics-based solo and co-op platformer game, is being ported to Virtual Reality. In addition to all the original levels, new levels created by the community are also being added to the VR port.

The game is about navigating all sorts of fun levels that play with both puzzles and verticality. Much like most games of this genre, it is a lot more fun with friends than solo in my opinion. Silly avatars falling from great heights after a failed leap of faith never get old.

Oddly enough, Human: Fall Flat VR might not function how I thought it would when I first heard about it. Studio Curve Games talks about a new “3rd-person view designed especially for VR” but doesn’t mention a first person view. That is a slightly odd choice for a VR game but, then again, it’s a bit of an odd game as well.

Video Thumbnail

As you can see from the trailer, there’s not much to go on at the moment. No gameplay, or even the new third person view, was shown. All we know is that it’s coming to Meta Quest, PSVR2 and PC VR. A Steam page has gone up at least, where you can wishlist the game.

According to Curve Games you will control each individual arm with each controller for your headset. That suggests to me that you will have far more fine control over your actions compared to the base game, unless the movement has been significantly tweaked.

But the fact that it’s apparently in third person might also contribute to the difficulty. Human: Fall Flat avatars are notoriously clumsy and might refuse to do exactly what you tell them to. We might even see something like Moss: where you basically tell the character where to go and when.

Human: Fall Flat is the tenth highest selling game in the world. It gained a lot of those sales numbers during the last few years when everybody had to stay home. The Chinese market helped boost those numbers tremendously, especially given that the game was quite cheap.

Can it also become one of the best VR games of today? I sure hope so, because then it might inspire other popular games to be ported over to VR as well.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Samsung, Google and Qualcomm VR project makes a U-turn after Vision Pro sales slump
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm VR project makes a U-turn after Vision Pro sales slump
This terrifying VR game for Vision Pro and Meta Quest turns your house into Phasmophobia
This terrifying VR game for Vision Pro and Meta Quest turns your house into Phasmophobia
Cheaper Apple Vision Pro 2 will have much lower display specs
Cheaper Apple Vision Pro 2 will have much lower display specs
The Meta Quest 3s affordable VR headset reportedly leaks online
The Meta Quest 3s affordable VR headset reportedly leaks online
The tenth highest selling game in the world is getting remade for VR
The tenth highest selling game in the world is getting remade for VR
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Cheaper Apple Vision Pro 2 will have much lower display specs
Cheaper Apple Vision Pro 2 will have much lower display specs
The Meta Quest 3s affordable VR headset reportedly leaks online
The Meta Quest 3s affordable VR headset reportedly leaks online
This terrifying VR game for Vision Pro and Meta Quest turns your house into Phasmophobia
This terrifying VR game for Vision Pro and Meta Quest turns your house into Phasmophobia
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm VR project makes a U-turn after Vision Pro sales slump
Samsung, Google and Qualcomm VR project makes a U-turn after Vision Pro sales slump
Meta Quest 3 finally overtakes the Valve Index
Meta Quest 3 finally overtakes the Valve Index
Celebrate the end of summer with yet another Meta Quest sale!
Celebrate the end of summer with yet another Meta Quest sale!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless