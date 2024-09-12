The tenth highest selling game in the world is getting remade for VR













According to Curve Games you will control each individual arm with each controller for your headset. That suggests to me that you will have far more fine control over your actions compared to the base game, unless the movement has been significantly tweaked.



But the fact that it’s apparently in third person might also contribute to the difficulty. Human: Fall Flat avatars are notoriously clumsy and might refuse to do exactly what you tell them to. We might even see something like Moss: where you basically tell the character where to go and when.



Human: Fall Flat is the tenth highest selling game in the world. It gained a lot of those sales numbers during the last few years when everybody had to stay home. The Chinese market helped boost those numbers tremendously, especially given that the game was quite cheap.



Can it also become one of the best VR games of today? I sure hope so, because then it might inspire other popular games to be ported over to VR as well.

Human: Fall Flat, a physics-based solo and co-op platformer game, is being ported to Virtual Reality. In addition to all the original levels, new levels created by the community are also being added to the VR port.The game is about navigating all sorts of fun levels that play with both puzzles and verticality. Much like most games of this genre, it is a lot more fun with friends than solo in my opinion. Silly avatars falling from great heights after a failed leap of faith never get old.Oddly enough, Human: Fall Flat VR might not function how I thought it would when I first heard about it. Studio Curve Games talks about a new “3rd-person view designed especially for VR” but doesn’t mention a first person view. That is a slightly odd choice for a VR game but, then again, it’s a bit of an odd game as well.