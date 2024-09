The tenth highest selling game in the world is getting remade for VR

As you can see from the trailer, there’s not much to go on at the moment. No gameplay, or even the new third person view, was shown. All we know is that it’s coming to Meta Quest, PSVR2 and PC VR. A Steam page has gone up at least, where you can wishlist the game.According to Curve Games you will control each individual arm with each controller for your headset. That suggests to me that you will have far more fine control over your actions compared to the base game, unless the movement has been significantly tweaked.But the fact that it’s apparently in third person might also contribute to the difficulty. Human: Fall Flat avatars are notoriously clumsy and might refuse to do exactly what you tell them to. We might even see something like Moss: where you basically tell the character where to go and when.Human: Fall Flat is the tenth highest selling game in the world. It gained a lot of those sales numbers during the last few years when everybody had to stay home. The Chinese market helped boost those numbers tremendously, especially given that the game was quite cheap.Can it also become one of the best VR games of today? I sure hope so, because then it might inspire other popular games to be ported over to VR as well.