Immersive rhythm game Synth Riders lands on Apple Vision Pro

After becoming popular on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, Steam, and Viveport, the immersive rhythm game Synth Riders is now available on Apple Vision Pro. Completely re-imagined for Apple’s VR headset, the game takes advantage of the device in several unique ways.

For starters, Synth Riders lets players experience the notes and rails with their hands, with new visual effects that makes them feel the music and movements in a completely different way.

Also, the game promises unique, audio-reactive environments with dynamic visuals synchronized to the beat of each song. This particular version of Synth Riders has a new look and feel thanks to the updated user experience.

At launch, Synth Riders will feature 73 songs, including four songs from Electro Swing Essentials 2, the game’s latest content release.

Interestingly enough, Kluge, the developer of the game, started as a music magazine in 2000. Synth Riders stands as evidence of the company’s willingness to adapt and evolve despite the hardships posed by an overcrowded market.

While Synth Riders has already been a fan-favorite game for several years, we feel like we are just getting started. Music is a deeply powerful and personal storytelling medium, we feel it deserves to have a prominent place in people’s lives, and we will continue to push the boundaries of movement, visuals, and technology to bring players an incredible experience.”

Apple Vision Pro users who want to check this one out can now find Synth Riders on Apple Arcade.

