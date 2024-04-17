Steam VR sale: Fallout 4 VR at 75% off, and more amazing deals
Steam is currently having a big sale on some very popular VR titles as well as VR game bundles. What caught my eye in particular is the Fallout bundle to celebrate the release of Amazon’s Fallout TV show. It includes Fallout 4 VR for just $14.99, a massive discount over the usual price tag of $59.99.
Superhot VR, another highly acclaimed and action-packed VR title, is 60% off at $9.99. Also found on our list of the best PC VR games, Superhot is a unique VR experience where time only moves when you move. It’s kind of a first-person action puzzle game and its striking color choice really sets it apart.
There’s some great VR titles on sale. For example, the Red Matter Collection includes both Red Matter 1 and 2. The Red Matter games are narrative-driven horror Sci-Fi games, and Red Matter 2 was even featured on our list of the best PC VR games. This bundle is currently 31% off at $37.87.
Some other great VR games on sale right now include:
- I Expect You To Die trilogy
- Until You Fall
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Into the Radius VR
- The 7th Guest VR
- Hubris
- Pavlov
- and Ghost of Tabor
VR gaming can be an exhilarating experience. The titles listed above include games with breathtaking worlds, adrenaline-pumping action, and unforgettable moments. Like I said above, Fallout 4 VR is a steal at its current price. You haven’t lived until you’ve gunned down a Super Mutant behemoth from a Brotherhood vertibird in VR.
If you’ve been waiting to jump into VR, this is the time. And to help you do that here is our list of the best VR headsets in 2024. Some of these sales are going to end pretty soon, so make sure to snag these awesome titles before the timer runs out.
