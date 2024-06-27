Steam summer sale: best VR games discounted right now
Steam’s highly anticipated summer sale is finally here, and amongst the tide of discounted titles are some brilliant VR games. The Steam summer sale lasts till 10 a.m. PT, July 11. So you have plenty of time to nab yourself some awesome VR experiences.
Though there are many to choose from, and I highly recommend browsing the store, here are some of the games I think are worth getting right now.
Valve’s VR magnum opus Half-Life: Alyx continues the story of the Half-Life games in a much more immersive way than ever before. The environments are richly detailed, the scale of everything is massive, the stakes feel more real than ever before and the entire game is made from the ground up for Virtual Reality.
Phasmophobia is playable in both standard and VR modes, but the VR mode will scare the pants off of you. The game is about going into haunted locations alone or with friends to find out what type of entity has made it their home. Phasmophobia’s VR mode feels hilarious to look at but it gets terrifying fast when you’re the last one left standing and the door locks itself.
I have had hours upon hours of fun with the game and highly recommend getting it while it’s 25% off at just $10.49. You can buy Phasmophobia here.
A VR classic, Job Simulator was one of the first VR-only games to come out for modern consumer VR headsets. And it still holds up exceptionally well today. Job Simulator is about, you guessed it, simulating jobs in a world that doesn’t need them. The robots helping you live out your 9-5 dreams are charming and hilarious, and gameplay is intuitive.
If you’re the type to just sit in silence in VR and admire your surroundings, Elite: Dangerous is the perfect game for you. Oh, there’s plenty of action as well, but Elite: Dangerous is so much more than just space battles in its VR mode. You haven’t lived until you’ve experienced the insane majesty and scale of space from the cockpit of your spaceship in VR.
There’s a bit of a learning curve for Elite: Dangerous, and gameplay is best enjoyed with a proper HOTAS (hands on throttle-and-stick) setup, but it’s oh so worth it. And remember to go to Hutton Orbital for a free spaceship (wink wink). Elite: Dangerous is 70% off at $5.99, making it an absolute steal, and can be purchased here.
Another classic, beloved VR game. Superhot VR is pure action, plain and simple. But it’s not just mindless combat either. There’s some strategy involved as well. You see, time only moves when you do. Stand still, freeze your opponents, assess the situation and then go ham.
Superhot VR is 60% off at only $9.99 and can be bought here.
Walkabout Mini Golf VR is the sort of game I love to play with friends. Chilled out, relaxing PvP in beautiful and colorful levels in a low-stakes game. It is mini golf from the comfort of your home in places that couldn’t possibly exist at a real golf course.
Arizona Sunshine is a zombie game but in VR. Thankfully, if zombies terrify you like they do me, you can play with up to three additional friends. There’s lots of weapons to choose from and lots of zombie heads to explode. And getting surrounded by a zombie horde in VR, though absolutely petrifying, should also be very exhilarating. The game is a bit dated by today's standards but it can still be a lot of fun.
Arizona Sunshine is a whopping 80% off at just $5.99 and can be bought here.
Ghosts of Tabor is an online multiplayer VR survival game set after an apocalypse. Every battle is life or death and you’ll need more than a trigger-happy finger to survive. You can play with friends, scavenge for resources, trade, explore large maps and craft items yourself. It is a complete survival package for VR.
Ghosts of Tabor is 30% off at $17.49 and can be bought here.
Red Matter is an excellent story-driven Sci-Fi VR game where you play as a secret agent sent to one of Saturn’s moons. You’ll need to uncover the plot while solving puzzles in breathtaking environments. And once you’re done (it’s not a very long game) you have Red Matter 2 to look forward to!
Remember, the Steam summer sale ends at 10 a.m. PT on July 11. So if you’re completely new to VR gaming, you have plenty of time to choose from one of the best VR headsets on the market and experience the most immersive form of gaming.
Though there are many to choose from, and I highly recommend browsing the store, here are some of the games I think are worth getting right now.
Half-Life: Alyx
Valve’s VR magnum opus Half-Life: Alyx continues the story of the Half-Life games in a much more immersive way than ever before. The environments are richly detailed, the scale of everything is massive, the stakes feel more real than ever before and the entire game is made from the ground up for Virtual Reality.
Half-Life: Alyx is 66% off at just $20.39 and you can buy it here.
Phasmophobia
Phasmophobia is playable in both standard and VR modes, but the VR mode will scare the pants off of you. The game is about going into haunted locations alone or with friends to find out what type of entity has made it their home. Phasmophobia’s VR mode feels hilarious to look at but it gets terrifying fast when you’re the last one left standing and the door locks itself.
I have had hours upon hours of fun with the game and highly recommend getting it while it’s 25% off at just $10.49. You can buy Phasmophobia here.
Job Simulator
A VR classic, Job Simulator was one of the first VR-only games to come out for modern consumer VR headsets. And it still holds up exceptionally well today. Job Simulator is about, you guessed it, simulating jobs in a world that doesn’t need them. The robots helping you live out your 9-5 dreams are charming and hilarious, and gameplay is intuitive.
If you’ve yet to try out Job Simulator, this is the perfect time to do so. It’s 30% off at $13.99 and can be purchased here.
Elite: Dangerous
If you’re the type to just sit in silence in VR and admire your surroundings, Elite: Dangerous is the perfect game for you. Oh, there’s plenty of action as well, but Elite: Dangerous is so much more than just space battles in its VR mode. You haven’t lived until you’ve experienced the insane majesty and scale of space from the cockpit of your spaceship in VR.
There’s a bit of a learning curve for Elite: Dangerous, and gameplay is best enjoyed with a proper HOTAS (hands on throttle-and-stick) setup, but it’s oh so worth it. And remember to go to Hutton Orbital for a free spaceship (wink wink). Elite: Dangerous is 70% off at $5.99, making it an absolute steal, and can be purchased here.
Superhot VR
Another classic, beloved VR game. Superhot VR is pure action, plain and simple. But it’s not just mindless combat either. There’s some strategy involved as well. You see, time only moves when you do. Stand still, freeze your opponents, assess the situation and then go ham.
Superhot VR is 60% off at only $9.99 and can be bought here.
Walkabout Mini Golf VR
Walkabout Mini Golf VR is the sort of game I love to play with friends. Chilled out, relaxing PvP in beautiful and colorful levels in a low-stakes game. It is mini golf from the comfort of your home in places that couldn’t possibly exist at a real golf course.
Walkabout Mini Golf VR is 30% off at $10.49 and can be bought here. And if you like it, there’s plenty of DLCs available as well.
Arizona Sunshine
Arizona Sunshine is a zombie game but in VR. Thankfully, if zombies terrify you like they do me, you can play with up to three additional friends. There’s lots of weapons to choose from and lots of zombie heads to explode. And getting surrounded by a zombie horde in VR, though absolutely petrifying, should also be very exhilarating. The game is a bit dated by today's standards but it can still be a lot of fun.
Arizona Sunshine is a whopping 80% off at just $5.99 and can be bought here.
Ghosts of Tabor
Ghosts of Tabor is an online multiplayer VR survival game set after an apocalypse. Every battle is life or death and you’ll need more than a trigger-happy finger to survive. You can play with friends, scavenge for resources, trade, explore large maps and craft items yourself. It is a complete survival package for VR.
Ghosts of Tabor is 30% off at $17.49 and can be bought here.
Red Matter
Red Matter is an excellent story-driven Sci-Fi VR game where you play as a secret agent sent to one of Saturn’s moons. You’ll need to uncover the plot while solving puzzles in breathtaking environments. And once you’re done (it’s not a very long game) you have Red Matter 2 to look forward to!
Red Matter is 50% off at $12.49 and can be bought here.
Remember, the Steam summer sale ends at 10 a.m. PT on July 11. So if you’re completely new to VR gaming, you have plenty of time to choose from one of the best VR headsets on the market and experience the most immersive form of gaming.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: