Spatial Ops bringing “pulse-pounding action” to Mixed Reality later this year

By
Resolution Games, the studio that also made Game Room for Apple Vision Pro, announced today that Spatial Ops will launch out of Beta later this year. Spatial Ops is the studio’s take on what the future of MR (Mixed Reality) games can be.

The game sees you take on the role of an agent working for an elite agency that is tasked with defending Earth from “mysterious threats”. Gameplay revolves entirely around converting your real-life surroundings into a virtual battlefield.

Spatial Ops is a competitive multiplayer game that can support up to eight players but you can also play alone against bots. All the usual fun game modes found in similar games are present in Spatial Ops, including:

  • Team Deathmatch
  • Capture the Flag
  • Domination
  • Free-For-All


Video Thumbnail
Finally, I can beat up my friends without consequences. | Video credit — Resolution Games

Spatial Ops is currently available to wishlist on the Meta Horizon Store. It will come out on Meta Quest 3, Quest Pro and Quest 2. If the rumored Meta Quest 3S launches this year then I’m certain Spatial Ops will be available for that too.

Spatial Ops certainly made an impression when an early Beta version was released. The game won NYX Game Awards for “Best Innovation” and “Best Multiplayer”. Resolution Games co-founder and CEO Tommy Palm thinks Spatial Ops is a testament to what MR is now capable of.


Spatial Ops truly illustrates how far this technology has come and what we are able to do in mixed reality[...]
— Tommy Palm, press release, June 2024

Resolution Games claims that the launch version of Spatial Ops will focus on the following traits:

  • Reduced gametime setup
  • Pre-set maps
  • Performance optimization
  • More enemies
  • And more modes


MR games do what traditional VR games do not and transform your own home or other familiar place into a game world. You’ll find yourself thinking about good places to take cover even when you’re not playing Spatial Ops.

Spatial Ops looks quite fun to me, personally. And it may just become one of the best MR games of 2024.
