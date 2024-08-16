Spatial Ops goes 25 percent off ahead of launch, teases campaign mode

Team Deathmatch

Capture the Flag

Domination

Free-for-All









You can catch glimpses of the campaign in this trailer. | Video credit — Resolution Games





According to Tommy Palm — CEO and founder of Resolution Games — Spatial Ops aims to blend the real world and the virtual world in a way that is only possible with MR. This includes enemies that hide behind your furniture and throwables that bounce around your house.









— Tommy Palm, press release, August 2024









Spatial Ops will come out for



And with Demeo already present on that list, it wouldn’t be the first Resolution Games title to earn that honor. We don’t have a concrete date for the release of Spatial Ops yet, but starting right now you can get the game at a major discount. If you pre-order Spatial Ops from the Meta Horizon Store you get a 25% discount on the $19.99 price tag.Spatial Ops will come out for Meta Quest 3 , Quest Pro and Quest 2 . And if its campaign and multiplayer modes live up to the hype, it might just become one of the best MR games of all time.And with Demeo already present on that list, it wouldn’t be the first Resolution Games title to earn that honor.