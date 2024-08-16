Spatial Ops goes 25 percent off ahead of launch, teases campaign mode
Spatial Ops — an upcoming Sci-Fi Mixed Reality game — is now on a 25% discount for pre-orders. It’s being developed by Resolution Games, the team behind Game Room on Apple Vision Pro as well as Demeo for Meta Quest and PC VR.
Spatial Ops sees you play as an agent tasked with defending Earth against hostile threats. There will be a multiplayer mode that can support up to eight players and bots with 1v1 and 4v4 matches. The multiplayer will ship with game modes like:
In addition, Resolution Games has now announced that a campaign mode with seven levels will also be in the game. Inspired by 80s action and Sci-Fi settings, the campaign will take players through a journey to understand why Earth is being ravaged by battle.
- Team Deathmatch
- Capture the Flag
- Domination
- Free-for-All
You can catch glimpses of the campaign in this trailer. | Video credit — Resolution Games
According to Tommy Palm — CEO and founder of Resolution Games — Spatial Ops aims to blend the real world and the virtual world in a way that is only possible with MR. This includes enemies that hide behind your furniture and throwables that bounce around your house.
[...] it’s a mind blowing experience comparable to nothing else.
— Tommy Palm, press release, August 2024
We don’t have a concrete date for the release of Spatial Ops yet, but starting right now you can get the game at a major discount. If you pre-order Spatial Ops from the Meta Horizon Store you get a 25% discount on the $19.99 price tag.
Spatial Ops will come out for Meta Quest 3, Quest Pro and Quest 2. And if its campaign and multiplayer modes live up to the hype, it might just become one of the best MR games of all time.
And with Demeo already present on that list, it wouldn’t be the first Resolution Games title to earn that honor.
