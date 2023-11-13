From Manga to VR: Sony's new Demon Slayer Attraction Coming to Tokyo
Big news from Sony is stirring up excitement: The tech giant is crafting an incredible VR attraction in Tokyo, set for launch in Fall 2024. And the cherry on top? It's going to feature the massively popular manga and anime series "Demon Slayer." But that's not all -–Sony's expertise in gaming is set to enhance the experience, with potential immersive attractions inspired by popular PlayStation VR 2 games and experiences designed for Sony PS VR headsets. The PS VR headset is considered to be one of the best VR headsets.
As a fan, you're not just watching the story unfold — you may feel as if you're part of it. The physical effects, like floor vibrations, mirror the action, making every battle feel heart-poundingly real. The gentle breeze or a sudden gust that matches the on-screen action adds an extra layer of realism.
And let's not rule out the possibility of Sony surprising us with new VR renditions of other beloved titles – like experiencing the epic world of God of War in VR! Now, that would indeed be a thrilling addition for fans.
With Demon Slayer, Sony's tapping into a series that's not just a cultural phenomenon but a commercial juggernaut, boasting over 60 million copies of the manga alone being sold. The series has expanded from manga to a hit anime adaptation, blockbuster films, and video games like “Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba –- The Hinokami Chronicles” from SEGA.
Sony plans to collaborate with leading Japanese companies, TV stations, and publishers, promising an experience that rivals theme parks like Nintendo's Super Mario World in Osaka.
Sony's teaming up with big names in Japanese media to create this VR attraction. This move could shake things up in the theme park world. We're talking about a mash-up of top-notch tech with some seriously cool storytelling.
Imagine stepping into a virtual world where every sight, sound, and sensation is amplified by advanced VR and enveloping audio technologies. This isn't just about seeing and hearing; it's about feeling the action through floor vibrations and air currents that sync with the visuals. This alluring adventure is nestled just a five-minute walk from Tokyo's main station in Kyobashi, covering about 1,200 square meters.
As a fan, you're not just watching the story unfold — you may feel as if you're part of it. The physical effects, like floor vibrations, mirror the action, making every battle feel heart-poundingly real. The gentle breeze or a sudden gust that matches the on-screen action adds an extra layer of realism.
Sony is keen on making this a global hotspot, drawing in tourists and overseas fans with its renowned brands. There's a buzz about diving into realms from PlayStation VR 2 hits like Gran Turismo 7 or Horizon Call of the Mountain.
And let's not rule out the possibility of Sony surprising us with new VR renditions of other beloved titles – like experiencing the epic world of God of War in VR! Now, that would indeed be a thrilling addition for fans.
With Demon Slayer, Sony's tapping into a series that's not just a cultural phenomenon but a commercial juggernaut, boasting over 60 million copies of the manga alone being sold. The series has expanded from manga to a hit anime adaptation, blockbuster films, and video games like “Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba –- The Hinokami Chronicles” from SEGA.
Sony plans to collaborate with leading Japanese companies, TV stations, and publishers, promising an experience that rivals theme parks like Nintendo's Super Mario World in Osaka.
Sony's teaming up with big names in Japanese media to create this VR attraction. This move could shake things up in the theme park world. We're talking about a mash-up of top-notch tech with some seriously cool storytelling.
For those of you who are tech-savvy, keep an eye out for how this project might impact future iterations of Sony's PS VR headsets. After all, this could be like a test lab for Sony’s next-gen tech. And for all the VR enthusiasts, this is an exciting development to follow. Get ready for 2024, when Sony's VR attraction, headlined by "Demon Slayer," is set to redefine immersive experiences. (Via MIXED Reality News)
Things that are NOT allowed: