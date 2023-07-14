Vibe with a shark on your phone through this AR experience from Nat Geo and Verizon

terrifying

vicious

ohmygod

keep trying

threat

fear





After you do that, you are going to need to find a wide, empty area. And then they will ask you to step into a cage for a truly jeesuschrist wonderful time. In all honesty, the entire thing is basically a curated selection of videos, highlighting some of the deadliest cutest species of sharks. It's the presentation: the menu itself, that makes for the AR part.





While I wouldn't advise you to hold your breath for this experience, it is still something neat that is absolutely free. And most importantly: it is educational and may help you overcome your irrational fear of sharks. Because sharks likely don't pose a threat to your health at all. Probably. Maybe. We'll see. Hopefully not soon.