Limited time sale makes PSVR2 a very affordable PC VR headset
Some time back Sony revealed that it would be releasing an official PC adapter for the PSVR2. Now that the adapter is almost here, a limited time Amazon sale is aiming to sweeten the pot even further.
The PSVR2, which usually retails for $549.99, is currently $200 off. This makes it one of the cheapest PC VR headsets you can buy today. Of course, the PC adapter will be sold separately for $59.99 when it launches on August 7.
Unfortunately, not all of the characteristics that make the PSVR2 stand out will make it to PC. Many of the headset’s defining features will not be supported for PC VR games, including:
- HDR
- Eye tracking and eye-tracked foveated rendering
- Haptic feedback
- And adaptive triggers
The PSVR2 released a little over a year ago. | Video credit — Sony
But for $349, the PSVR2 makes for a really good VR headset. For starters, it has OLED displays, something you can’t find anywhere else at this price point. You also get finger touch detection as well as 3D audio and basic foveated rendering in supported applications and games.
I do find it quite odd to see Sony opening up its VR platform to PC. The company has usually chosen to remain closed off from other systems and services. But then again, Sony has also released exclusive PlayStation games on PC in recent years. Perhaps Sony is changing its outlook on the industry. Or perhaps sales haven’t kept up with projections.
Nevertheless, this deal is definitely one to think about for anyone interested in jumping into VR.
I’ve said it before but with this discount I feel like I need to say it again: the PSVR2 would make for an excellent VR headset if you don’t care for native games. If portability and games that can run without a PC or gaming console matter to you, then the Meta Quest 3 is still the best bang for your buck.
