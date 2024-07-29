Limited time sale makes PSVR2 a very affordable PC VR headset

Limited time sale makes PSVR2 a very affordable PC VR headset
Some time back Sony revealed that it would be releasing an official PC adapter for the PSVR2. Now that the adapter is almost here, a limited time Amazon sale is aiming to sweeten the pot even further.

PlayStation VR2 is on a massive sale right now!

Want to get into VR? Do you own a PlayStation 5? Then this is the dream-deal for you: the second generation of the PSVR accessory is now on a sale with Amazon! Thanks to it, you can unlock a world of new, immersive experiences, exclusive to the PlayStation household.
$200 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


The PSVR2, which usually retails for $549.99, is currently $200 off. This makes it one of the cheapest PC VR headsets you can buy today. Of course, the PC adapter will be sold separately for $59.99 when it launches on August 7.

Unfortunately, not all of the characteristics that make the PSVR2 stand out will make it to PC. Many of the headset’s defining features will not be supported for PC VR games, including:

  • HDR
  • Eye tracking and eye-tracked foveated rendering
  • Haptic feedback
  • And adaptive triggers


Video Thumbnail
The PSVR2 released a little over a year ago. | Video credit — Sony

But for $349, the PSVR2 makes for a really good VR headset. For starters, it has OLED displays, something you can’t find anywhere else at this price point. You also get finger touch detection as well as 3D audio and basic foveated rendering in supported applications and games.

I’ve said it before but with this discount I feel like I need to say it again: the PSVR2 would make for an excellent VR headset if you don’t care for native games. If portability and games that can run without a PC or gaming console matter to you, then the Meta Quest 3 is still the best bang for your buck.

I do find it quite odd to see Sony opening up its VR platform to PC. The company has usually chosen to remain closed off from other systems and services. But then again, Sony has also released exclusive PlayStation games on PC in recent years. Perhaps Sony is changing its outlook on the industry. Or perhaps sales haven’t kept up with projections.

Nevertheless, this deal is definitely one to think about for anyone interested in jumping into VR.

Abdullah Asim
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

