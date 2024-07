Limited time sale makes PSVR2 a very affordable PC VR headset

The PSVR2, which usually retails for $549.99, is currently $200 off. This makes it one of the cheapest PC VR headsets you can buy today. Of course, the PC adapter will be sold separately for $59.99 when it launches on August 7.Unfortunately, not all of the characteristics that make the PSVR2 stand out will make it to PC. Many of the headset’s defining features will not be supported for PC VR games, including:

But for $349, the PSVR2 makes for a really good. For starters, it has OLED displays, something you can’t find anywhere else at this price point. You also get finger touch detection as well as 3D audio and basic foveated rendering in supported applications and games.I’ve said it before but with this discount I feel like I need to say it again: the PSVR2 would make for an excellentif you don’t care for native games. If portability and games that can run without a PC or gaming console matter to you, then the Meta Quest 3 is still the best bang for your buck.I do find it quite odd to see Sony opening up its VR platform to PC. The company has usually chosen to remain closed off from other systems and services. But then again, Sony has also released exclusive PlayStation games on PC in recent years. Perhaps Sony is changing its outlook on the industry. Or perhaps sales haven’t kept up with projections.Nevertheless, this deal is definitely one to think about for anyone interested in jumping into VR.