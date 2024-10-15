Quest 3S hits the shelves a week ahead of Batman: Arkham Shadow launch

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Quest 3S hits the shelves a week ahead of Batman: Arkham Shadow launch
The newly-announced Meta Quest 3S headset is starting to hit the shelves, and is already available for purchase in Australia.

The most affordable all-in-one AR/VR headset from Meta, at just $299.99, marks another step towards virtual reality and mixed reality becoming approachable for the masses, in contrast to what we've seen from the likes of the $3,499 Apple Vision Pro and $999 Valve Index.

With AR/VR headsets, such as the aforementioned Quest 3S and its more advanced (and expensive) older brother – the Meta Quest 3, getting into the hands of more and more people, it's time to put extra focus on getting some great triple-A games for them!

And one that's particularly anticipated would be Batman: Arkham Shadow. A virtual reality addition to the acclaimed Arkham series of video games, Arkham Shadow will become available on the Meta Quest app store on October 22.

This game will also be included with your newly-purchased Meta Quest 3 and 3S, so if you're just going into AR/VR now – it's going to be a blast out the box!

For users of the older Meta Quest 2, however, it's looking like the game won't support that one, but just the Quest 3 and 3S, according to the "Supported platforms" section of its app store page.

In any case, a tripe-A VR gaming experience coming to a budget headset like the Quest 3S is quite a big deal! What a time to be alive!

For AR/VR fans excited for the new Arkham game, here's what you can expect from it a week from today:

Video Thumbnail


Become The Knight in this groundbreaking entry into the famed Arkham series. It’s the Fourth of July, and Gotham City is under attack by a new threat: the mysterious Rat King and his cultish devotees. As widespread rioting engulfs the city, Batman races to prevent this so-called “Day of Wrath” before it all goes wrong.
Experience the World of Batman Like Never Before
Immerse yourself in all the grit of Gotham City with the power of VR, and take down its most notorious criminals.
Hard-Hitting Arkham Combat
Made exclusively for VR—choose from fan favorite gadgets and bold fighting styles.
Friends, Foes and Other Familiar Faces
Meet Dr. Quinzel and Dr. Crane before they became Harley Quinn and The Scarecrow, as well as other iconic characters including Harvey Dent, Ratcatcher, and Jim Gordon.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/266-200/BK6A3899.jpg
Rado Minkov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Rado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

Popular stories

Father of modern VR returns to Meta to check out Orion, gives thoughts on mass production
Father of modern VR returns to Meta to check out Orion, gives thoughts on mass production
Xreal's AR glasses just got cheaper for Prime Day – Xreal Air down to $197, and more
Xreal's AR glasses just got cheaper for Prime Day – Xreal Air down to $197, and more
Gurman: Apple's Vision Pro team plays catch up with Meta, will release lower-end headset and more
Gurman: Apple's Vision Pro team plays catch up with Meta, will release lower-end headset and more
Quest 3S hits the shelves a week ahead of Batman: Arkham Shadow launch
Quest 3S hits the shelves a week ahead of Batman: Arkham Shadow launch
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Gurman: Apple's Vision Pro team plays catch up with Meta, will release lower-end headset and more
Gurman: Apple's Vision Pro team plays catch up with Meta, will release lower-end headset and more
Father of modern VR returns to Meta to check out Orion, gives thoughts on mass production
Father of modern VR returns to Meta to check out Orion, gives thoughts on mass production
Xreal's AR glasses just got cheaper for Prime Day – Xreal Air down to $197, and more
Xreal's AR glasses just got cheaper for Prime Day – Xreal Air down to $197, and more
Apple removes one of the very few reasons to buy a Vision Pro
Apple removes one of the very few reasons to buy a Vision Pro
You can now get a Meta Quest 3 for just $380
You can now get a Meta Quest 3 for just $380
This whimsical VR fairy tale takes you to a land that is as familiar as it is alien
This whimsical VR fairy tale takes you to a land that is as familiar as it is alien
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless