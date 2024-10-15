Quest 3S hits the shelves a week ahead of Batman: Arkham Shadow launch
The newly-announced Meta Quest 3S headset is starting to hit the shelves, and is already available for purchase in Australia.
The most affordable all-in-one AR/VR headset from Meta, at just $299.99, marks another step towards virtual reality and mixed reality becoming approachable for the masses, in contrast to what we've seen from the likes of the $3,499 Apple Vision Pro and $999 Valve Index.
And one that's particularly anticipated would be Batman: Arkham Shadow. A virtual reality addition to the acclaimed Arkham series of video games, Arkham Shadow will become available on the Meta Quest app store on October 22.
For users of the older Meta Quest 2, however, it's looking like the game won't support that one, but just the Quest 3 and 3S, according to the "Supported platforms" section of its app store page.
In any case, a tripe-A VR gaming experience coming to a budget headset like the Quest 3S is quite a big deal! What a time to be alive!
For AR/VR fans excited for the new Arkham game, here's what you can expect from it a week from today:
With AR/VR headsets, such as the aforementioned Quest 3S and its more advanced (and expensive) older brother – the Meta Quest 3, getting into the hands of more and more people, it's time to put extra focus on getting some great triple-A games for them!
This game will also be included with your newly-purchased Meta Quest 3 and 3S, so if you're just going into AR/VR now – it's going to be a blast out the box!
Become The Knight in this groundbreaking entry into the famed Arkham series. It’s the Fourth of July, and Gotham City is under attack by a new threat: the mysterious Rat King and his cultish devotees. As widespread rioting engulfs the city, Batman races to prevent this so-called “Day of Wrath” before it all goes wrong.
Hard-Hitting Arkham Combat
Made exclusively for VR—choose from fan favorite gadgets and bold fighting styles.
Friends, Foes and Other Familiar Faces
Meet Dr. Quinzel and Dr. Crane before they became Harley Quinn and The Scarecrow, as well as other iconic characters including Harvey Dent, Ratcatcher, and Jim Gordon.
Experience the World of Batman Like Never BeforeImmerse yourself in all the grit of Gotham City with the power of VR, and take down its most notorious criminals.
