Quest 3S and Orion coming soon? Meta to introduce new mixed-reality headsets and smart glasses
According to reliable insider Mark Gurman, Meta is getting ready to announce new AR/VR headsets during its Meta Connect event, on September 25th and 26th.
Namely, the long-rumored Meta Quest 3S, which is said to be a more budget alternative to the Meta Quest 3 headset.
Evidently Meta is considering a $299 or a $399 price tag for the Quest 3S, which would indeed put it slightly below the $499 Quest 3 and above the now-discontinued Quest 2, which used to be dirt cheap until Meta stopped selling it recently.
But besides the Quest 3S, Gurman expects new Meta smart glasses too. Will those be new but familiar Meta Ray-Ban glasses, with a built-in speaker, camera and AI, or will Meta finally take it a step further and add a screen; akin to products like the Xreal Beam Pro smart glasses?
This might just be the sneak peek into Meta's plans for "smarter" smart glasses – with displays and better computing capabilities – we've been waiting for.
Users who already own Meta's current Ray-Ban glasses can prepare for new updates, likely to do with the built-in Meta AI.
All in all, set your calendars for Meta Connect 2024, as it's going to be an AR/VR enthusiast's paradise. We have huge expectations for what Meta is going to showcase…
There's a chance the Quest 3S might be sold without the controllers to keep the price down, forcing users to buy them separately, but we're hoping that won't be the case. A single Quest 3 controller goes for about $74.99, and forcing users to buy two of those would destroy the whole "budget alternative to the Quest 3" idea. We'll see soon enough.
New Meta smart glasses are on the way too – Orion prototype?
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses
Well, a prototype of Meta Orion, another long-rumored AR product, is going to be showcased during Meta Connect in September, Gurman says, describing it as "something lightweight that consumers can wear all day" and "the basis for an eventual AR glasses product."
