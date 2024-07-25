PSVR2 users get another step closer to playing Steam PC VR games
Some time back it seemed Sony’s VR headset for PlayStation, the PSVR2, would be getting PC VR support. Shortly after, Sony officially announced that it was true and that a PSVR2 PC adapter would come out in August. Now, a PSVR2 app has shown up on Steam, giving us a glimpse of how PSVR2 will work with PC VR.
The PSVR2 is quite a capable VR headset. It boasts crisp resolutions, high refresh rates and OLED displays. However, a lot of the features that helped the headset stand out amongst the competition will not be available for PC VR. These features include:
The PSVR2 app will be needed to set up and use the headset with Steam. It will also be able to keep your PSVR2 headset and controller firmware up to date. The app lists a release date of August 6, just one day before the PSVR2 PC adapter comes out.
- HDR
- Eye tracking and eye-tracked foveated rendering
- Haptic feedback
- And adaptive triggers
Eye tracking was shown off when PSVR2 was first announced. | Video credit — Sony
Though it is a bit of a bummer that so many of the headset’s defining features are unavailable on PC, the adapter is still a good thing for many. It will cost $59.99, which I think is an acceptable price to pay if you already own a PSVR2 headset.
And even if you don’t, the PSVR2 is barely more expensive than a Meta Quest 3. So if a library of native games doesn’t interest you, the PSVR2 might be a better deal than Meta’s headset. Especially because of the OLED displays.
The PSVR2 PC adapter launches on August 7 and will retail for $59.99. And if Sony can somehow bring PC VR support for the aforementioned features, the PSVR2 can easily become one of the best VR headsets on the market.
