Someone made an open-source VR port of Prey for the Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4

Someone made an open-source VR port of Prey for the Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4
One of my two favorite things in life are:

  • Open-source projects
  • Old-school games

From both, there is always something to learn and that, to me, brings out a certain type of cozy that you can’t really find on the appstores of the best VR headsets

And that was my weird way of saying that since Prey — a first-person shooter game about Native Americans and Aliens — was released in 2006, in 2023 we can finally start to consider calling it retro. 

But now that I said that, I can think of a third thing that I find really exciting: those rare moments when neo and retro meet to produce something extraordinary. And luckily, mods that aim to induce this bliss exist. And I'm happy to report that one such is this open source port of Prey for virtual reality.


Video Thumbnail


Now, Prey wasn’t as famous back in the day, but you’ve certainly heard about some of the other games that developer 3D Realms has created. So, if Duke Nukem and Wolfenstein 3D ring a few bells, then you know you’re in for a treat.

Even if said treat is a bit more involved than your typical old-school FPS. Prey can certainly seem a lot more involved than early FPS games, due to its emphasis on in-game cinematic events and a story that is actually a bit deeper than just a "plot".

This VR port is based on Team Beef’s Doom3Quest code and allows you to play Prey with controllers. If that sounds like something up your alley, then you should know that currently Prey VR is compatible with the Quest 2 and the Pico 4. Both will require different means of installation, but neither is too janky or difficult.

What is difficult, however, is getting your hands on a copy of the game, because the digital version was removed from Steam awhile back. If you try really hard, you can find some physical editions of the game. 

Developer of the mod Luboš Vonásek has gone out of his way to breathe new life into this classic and in 2023, it may be high time to re-experience it. Maybe as a préambule to playing its sequel from 2016? Unlike it, however, this Prey port is the full game and not just a cool VR segment. 

