PowerWash Simulator VR will soon take you to a very trippy, very iconic place

PowerWash Simulator VR, the unexpected hit power washing game, is getting yet another DLC featuring an iconic place: Wonderland. From Back to the Future to SpongeBob Squarepants, PowerWash Simulator has let players clean their favorite fictional childhood places.

Now the cleaning sim is going to Wonderland according to a new trailer. Five locations from Alice in Wonderland will be available to clean in the new DLC. These locations are:

  • Wonderland’s Entrance Hall
  • White Rabbit’s House
  • Caterpillar’s Mushroom
  • Mad Tea Party
  • Queen of Heart’s Court


Furthermore, there will be a story that will be told through text messages. How exactly this will be implemented isn’t clear yet, but I assume it’ll be some clever storytelling. Like how the Back to the Future DLC had a twist about the levels being movie sets instead of the actual locations.


I suspect this will feel very trippy in VR.

Alice’s Adventures Special Pack will be coming to Meta Quest 3, Quest Pro and Quest 2 in addition to other platforms. The pack will retail for $7.99. There isn’t a concrete release date as of yet.

Developer FuturLab promises confusing adventures in a game meant for rhythmic cleaning. Doors inside doors, confusing objects that are hard to identify and quirky homes that’ll leave you scratching your head.

Seeing locations from Alice in Wonderland will be very nostalgic for people who watched the original movie as kids. This is something Virtual Reality excels at, in my opinion, and is one of the reasons I think VR games are superior to traditional games.

If you want to see another very iconic location in VR, you have Batman: Arkham Shadow to look forward to. Gotham should look absolutely stunning in VR. It’s a Meta Quest 3 exclusive, however.

Alice’s Adventures Special Pack releases this Summer and Arkham Shadow comes out later this year.
