You can now buy a Primax Crystal VR headset for maximum PPD. But what is PPD anyway?

the best

explain

means

don’t







And that’s great and all, but does it justify the price tag of $1,599 in a world where you can buy some of the just $399?







In order to find out, we’ll have to check out what else the Primax Crystal has to offer. As you can see from the image above, the headset comes with all the gizmos you’d need in order to get your game on, but for this price? That’s to be expected .



Here’s a rundown of the standout features of the Primax Crystal VR headset:



A series of QLED and MiniLED panels in a resolution of 5760x2880 with 35 PPD

Local-dimming for extra-stark blacks

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 and a custom dual-processor chip for PCVR

Both PCVR and standalone VR modes

Advanced eye tracking that registers eye placement 120 times per second

4 external Depth-of-Field cameras

Interchangeable lenses

Specialized weight distribution (which doesn’t mean extra comfort, btw)

Custom software for fine-tuning, available for Windows 10 and 11

All in all, sounds like a capable headset. The overall vibe of Primax’s marketing is very gamer-oriented, so the high PPD and impressive resolution are probably, maybe very solid points. In order to comment on more than that — especially on topics related to comfort and weight — we’d have to first try out the headset ourselves



If, however, you want to beat us to the punch and tell us all about it in the comments, then you can head on over to



But if you haven’t quite decided on the investment yet and you happen to be living in the UK or Germany, AUstria or Malaysia, then you can Google for your local Primax experience center, where you can test out the Crystal headset in real life. If PPD big, then image have quality. Quality good!And that’s great and all, but does itthe price tag of $1,599 in a world where you can buy some of the best VR headsets , like the Meta Quest 2 , for$399?In order to find out, we’ll have to check out what else the Primax Crystal has to offer. As you can see from the image above, the headset comes with all the gizmos you’d need in order to get your game on, but for this price? That’s to beHere’s a rundown of the standout features of the Primax Crystal VR headset:All in all, sounds like a capable headset. The overall vibe of Primax’s marketing is very gamer-oriented, so the high PPD and impressive resolution are probably, maybe very solid points. In order to comment on more than that — especially on topics related to comfort and weight — we’d have to first try out the headset ourselvesIf, however, you want to beat us to the punch and tell us all about it in the comments, then you can head on over to Primax’s website , where you can purchase the Crystal headset right now for $1,599.But if you haven’t quite decided on the investment yet and you happen to be living in the UK or Germany, AUstria or Malaysia, then you can Google for your local Primax experience center, where you can test out the Crystal headset in real life.

Primax is a company, which has one simple goal: to becomethere ever was in the VR/AR industry. It has strived towards this goal ever since 2015 and now, in 2023, we’re being introduced to the Primax Crystal VR, with its insane number of PPD.Great, now let’swhat that even, because when your unique selling point is difficult to understand, you basicallyhave a USP anymore.PPD stands for Pixels-Per-Degree and the Crystal claims to have the highest number of those. Said number being 35 so that's 35 horizontal pixels per degree of viewing angle. And since that sounds complicated, let's simplify it as follows: