Over 100 VR games are currently on sale for Meta Quest
As if two sales during June and July weren’t enough, the Meta Horizon Store is having a third sale for August. Over 140 titles are discounted right now for Meta Quest 3 and other supported Quest headsets, and I can spot some really good ones I’d recommend getting.
This sale will last till 11:59 p.m. PT on August 25, so you’ve got plenty of time to snag some of the best VR games on the market. Of the many titles on sale, here are some that caught my eye. You should really give these a try:
This sale will last till 11:59 p.m. PT on August 25, so you’ve got plenty of time to snag some of the best VR games on the market. Of the many titles on sale, here are some that caught my eye. You should really give these a try:
- I Expect You to Die — 40% off at $14.99
- Moss — 30% off at $13.99
- Superhot VR — 40% off at $14.99
- Among Us VR — 40% off at $5.99
- The Secret of Retropolis — 40% off at $5.99
- Demeo — 47% off at $20.99
- Gorn — 40% off at $11.99
- Nope Challenge — 35% off at $12.99
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the Quest 3 is a proper gaming console. | Video credit — Meta
My hand-picked titles above make up a very small list, and I’d advise going over the sale yourself in case anything catches your eye. Even something that might sound mundane at first, like fishing or golf, can be quite entertaining in Virtual Reality.
The Meta Quest August sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 25. Head over here to check out everything on sale for yourself. With excellent specs and so many sales for it every other week, it’s no wonder the Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets on the market today.
Meta has been working on new XR (Extended Reality) hardware for quite some time now. I am particularly interested in seeing the company’s upcoming AI-powered AR smart glasses. But it’s also nice to see that Meta keeps the software side in mind with frequent sales and funding new Mixed Reality apps.
The Meta Quest August sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 25. Head over here to check out everything on sale for yourself. With excellent specs and so many sales for it every other week, it’s no wonder the Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets on the market today.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: