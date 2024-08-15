Over 100 VR games are currently on sale for Meta Quest

By
0comments
Over 100 VR games are currently on sale for Meta Quest
As if two sales during June and July weren’t enough, the Meta Horizon Store is having a third sale for August. Over 140 titles are discounted right now for Meta Quest 3 and other supported Quest headsets, and I can spot some really good ones I’d recommend getting.

This sale will last till 11:59 p.m. PT on August 25, so you’ve got plenty of time to snag some of the best VR games on the market. Of the many titles on sale, here are some that caught my eye. You should really give these a try:



Video Thumbnail
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the Quest 3 is a proper gaming console. | Video credit — Meta

My hand-picked titles above make up a very small list, and I’d advise going over the sale yourself in case anything catches your eye. Even something that might sound mundane at first, like fishing or golf, can be quite entertaining in Virtual Reality.

Meta has been working on new XR (Extended Reality) hardware for quite some time now. I am particularly interested in seeing the company’s upcoming AI-powered AR smart glasses. But it’s also nice to see that Meta keeps the software side in mind with frequent sales and funding new Mixed Reality apps.

The Meta Quest August sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 25. Head over here to check out everything on sale for yourself. With excellent specs and so many sales for it every other week, it’s no wonder the Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets on the market today.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta Quest 3S designs leaked as company gets ready to launch budget headset
Meta Quest 3S designs leaked as company gets ready to launch budget headset
This Apple Vision Pro emulator lets you relive the VR experience of the 90s
This Apple Vision Pro emulator lets you relive the VR experience of the 90s
Valve looking to bring hand tracking to Steam Link for Meta Quest
Valve looking to bring hand tracking to Steam Link for Meta Quest
Experience the magic of Google Earth VR better than ever before with this app
Experience the magic of Google Earth VR better than ever before with this app
Over 100 VR games are currently on sale for Meta Quest
Over 100 VR games are currently on sale for Meta Quest
Ghosts of Tabor devs announce two new survival VR games, and they look promising
Ghosts of Tabor devs announce two new survival VR games, and they look promising
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Ghosts of Tabor devs announce two new survival VR games, and they look promising
Ghosts of Tabor devs announce two new survival VR games, and they look promising
Experience the magic of Google Earth VR better than ever before with this app
Experience the magic of Google Earth VR better than ever before with this app
Meta Quest 3S designs leaked as company gets ready to launch budget headset
Meta Quest 3S designs leaked as company gets ready to launch budget headset
This Apple Vision Pro emulator lets you relive the VR experience of the 90s
This Apple Vision Pro emulator lets you relive the VR experience of the 90s
Valve looking to bring hand tracking to Steam Link for Meta Quest
Valve looking to bring hand tracking to Steam Link for Meta Quest
Microsoft reportedly enlists Samsung’s help to develop Apple Vision Pro competitor
Microsoft reportedly enlists Samsung’s help to develop Apple Vision Pro competitor
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless