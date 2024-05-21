Over 100 Meta Quest games are on sale on the Horizon Store
The Meta Horizon Store is having another great sale on some fantastic VR games and apps. Over 170, in fact. There are some very highly-rated games on there including some we’ve listed as the best VR games we’ve ever played.
The sale goes on till 11:59 p.m. PT on May 27. Using the code “MAY30” you can save 30% when purchasing any of the apps and games on sale. So if you have a Meta Quest 3 — Quest 2 and Quest Pro also work for most games — you’ve got some great titles to choose from.
You know Among Us. We all do. But just in case you don’t, Among Us is a very popular 4-10 player game about a crew on a ship trying to find impostors and eject them from the ship. The impostors, who are also players, have to pick off the crewmates one by one before being discovered.
Among Us VR is a brilliant recreation of the top-down 2D game in 3D VR. This reimagined Among Us experience feels more exciting and also a lot more goofy. So if you’ve got a large group of friends, or don’t mind playing with random players online, grab Among Us VR here.
Contractors Showdown came out less than a month ago and has already become a fan favorite. It’s a battle royale game but in Virtual Reality. And thus, it can get quite nerve racking according to user reviews. Especially when it’s the last few squads standing and you’re frantically looking around in every direction in case someone’s sneaking up on you.
No list of excellent VR games is complete without the mention of Demeo, and it’s on sale too. Demeo is a game for the DnD enthusiasts who relish rich roleplaying, socializing around a table and rolling dice. The game recreates all of that in great detail while preserving the magic of tabletop RPGs.
There’s a reason Demeo is on our list of the best VR games, and you can get it for 30% off here.
The ‘I Expect You To Die’ series is a fun bunch of games that have you play as a secret agent. However, it’s not some super serious game. This franchise gained its following because of just how silly it can sometimes be.
The entire trilogy is worth playing and you can grab I Expect You To Die 3 here.
The Red Matter games are some of the best experiences you can have in VR. I’d highly recommend playing the first Red Matter (which is also on sale) before diving into the sequel. Mostly because Red Matter 2 picks up right from where the first game ended.
If you want a scarier experience, Resident Evil 4 will deliver in droves. Considered to be the best Resident Evil game by many fans, Resident Evil 4 VR is a highly-acclaimed port. There’s honestly not much else to say about it. If you love horror games and you love VR, you’ll adore Resident Evil 4 VR.
You can get the game on the Horizon Store here.
Superhot VR is a classic VR game that gets recommended quite often, and for good reason. It is pure, simple, distilled VR fun. For players who don’t care for a long story or NPCs and just want to dive straight into the action, Superhot VR is exactly what they need.
The gameplay revolves around the player battling through hordes of enemies. But there’s a twist: time only moves when you do. And thus the game brilliantly sprinkles in strategy in a world full of action. You can buy Superhot VR here.
Meta continues to impress with new features and sales, making its headsets some of the best VR headsets on the market. You can check out the full list of the games on sale here. You’re bound to find something you love.
The sale goes on till 11:59 p.m. PT on May 27. Using the code “MAY30” you can save 30% when purchasing any of the apps and games on sale. So if you have a Meta Quest 3 — Quest 2 and Quest Pro also work for most games — you’ve got some great titles to choose from.
Some of the best games on sale include the following.
Among Us VR
You know Among Us. We all do. But just in case you don’t, Among Us is a very popular 4-10 player game about a crew on a ship trying to find impostors and eject them from the ship. The impostors, who are also players, have to pick off the crewmates one by one before being discovered.
Among Us VR is a brilliant recreation of the top-down 2D game in 3D VR. This reimagined Among Us experience feels more exciting and also a lot more goofy. So if you’ve got a large group of friends, or don’t mind playing with random players online, grab Among Us VR here.
Contractors Showdown
Contractors Showdown came out less than a month ago and has already become a fan favorite. It’s a battle royale game but in Virtual Reality. And thus, it can get quite nerve racking according to user reviews. Especially when it’s the last few squads standing and you’re frantically looking around in every direction in case someone’s sneaking up on you.
Contractors Showdown looks great and takes place on a massive map. And reloading or parachuting down in VR is going to be leagues more immersive than standard battle royale games. You can get Contractors Showdown on the Horizon Store here.
Demeo
No list of excellent VR games is complete without the mention of Demeo, and it’s on sale too. Demeo is a game for the DnD enthusiasts who relish rich roleplaying, socializing around a table and rolling dice. The game recreates all of that in great detail while preserving the magic of tabletop RPGs.
There’s a reason Demeo is on our list of the best VR games, and you can get it for 30% off here.
I Expect You To Die 3
The ‘I Expect You To Die’ series is a fun bunch of games that have you play as a secret agent. However, it’s not some super serious game. This franchise gained its following because of just how silly it can sometimes be.
The entire trilogy is worth playing and you can grab I Expect You To Die 3 here.
Red Matter 2
The Red Matter games are some of the best experiences you can have in VR. I’d highly recommend playing the first Red Matter (which is also on sale) before diving into the sequel. Mostly because Red Matter 2 picks up right from where the first game ended.
You can buy Red Matter 2 here.
Resident Evil 4 VR
If you want a scarier experience, Resident Evil 4 will deliver in droves. Considered to be the best Resident Evil game by many fans, Resident Evil 4 VR is a highly-acclaimed port. There’s honestly not much else to say about it. If you love horror games and you love VR, you’ll adore Resident Evil 4 VR.
You can get the game on the Horizon Store here.
Superhot VR
Superhot VR is a classic VR game that gets recommended quite often, and for good reason. It is pure, simple, distilled VR fun. For players who don’t care for a long story or NPCs and just want to dive straight into the action, Superhot VR is exactly what they need.
The gameplay revolves around the player battling through hordes of enemies. But there’s a twist: time only moves when you do. And thus the game brilliantly sprinkles in strategy in a world full of action. You can buy Superhot VR here.
Meta continues to impress with new features and sales, making its headsets some of the best VR headsets on the market. You can check out the full list of the games on sale here. You’re bound to find something you love.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: