No Netflix app for the Apple Vision Pro, but is that a dealbraker?
So during WWDC of 2023, Apple unveiled its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. Equipped with awesome-looking AR features and VR capabilities, the headset is set to become one of the best AR/VR headsets around when it launches.

During the presentation, Apple focused a lot more on day-to-day things that you can do with the Vision Pro, like how it can enhance your productivity or entertainment. And with that second bit I mean that Apple thinks that all of us want an isolated cinematic experience of our own, which some users online — me included — didn’t quite like.

But if that’s going to be a feature — regardless of how used — how would that happen? Well, media streaming has been all the rage for the last couple of years, so maybe Netflix? Eh, not really. Netflix isn’t actually planning a native app for the Vision Pro. But what could that mean?
 



Well, it most likely doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to stream Netflix to your Vision Pro. We can’t say for sure, since the headset is still quite far away from a release, but it just would make sense for users to be able to stream Netflix content from their iPad or iMac to the Vision Pro itself, right?

But why wouldn’t Netflix want to make such an app? Well, the streaming giant probably knows that all of the content would likely need to go through some tinkering and filtering in order to become optimized for an AR/VR experience.

That being said, with Apple being Apple and all, it isn’t difficult to imagine an instance where something like that is pre-baked into the headset itself, so that movies automatically look great on the Vision Pro.

Still, though, if you were hoping to enjoy media on the headset, you are in safe hands. Apple TV+ exists and literally cannot be not supported, a partnership with Disney+ was heavily implied during the product unveiling process and we’re still yet to hear from Amazon for a Prime app.

But chances are that you’ll be in safe hands. If you want to sit alone, in a VR headset in order to watch a movie. For some reason. No judgment, though.

