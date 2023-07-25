No Netflix app for the Apple Vision Pro, but is that a dealbraker?

Well, it most likely doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to stream Netflix to your Vision Pro. We can’t say for sure, since the headset is still quite far away from a release, but it just would make sense for users to be able to stream Netflix content from their iPad or iMac to the Vision Pro itself, right?But why wouldn’t Netflix want to make such an app? Well, the streaming giant probably knows that all of the content would likely need to go through some tinkering and filtering in order to become optimized for an AR/VR experience.That being said, with Apple being Apple and all, it isn’t difficult to imagine an instance where something like that is pre-baked into the headset itself, so that movies automatically look great on the Vision Pro.Still, though, if you were hoping to enjoy media on the headset, you are in safe hands. Apple TV+ exists and literally cannot be not supported, a partnership with Disney+ was heavily implied during the product unveiling process and we’re still yet to hear from Amazon for a Prime app.But chances are that you’ll be in safe hands. If you want to sit alone, in a VR headset in order to watch a movie. For some reason. No judgment, though.